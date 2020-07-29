1st Bank Yuma supports education and donates $650 for the Drive for School Supplies. In the photo (from left) are Rachael Barkley, Drive for School Supplies; and Fidencio Contreras, AVP/branch manager at 1st Bank Yuma’s midtown branch.
1st Bank Yuma supports education in Yuma
