Where else are you going to see pigs racing to see which one can get to an Oreo cookie first – all within a stone’s throw of mechanical rides, floral and photography arrangements, livestock auctions, comedy shows, live band performances?
Yes, those attractions – and more – can be seen and enjoyed in the Yuma County Fair that starts next Tuesday and continues daily through April 3 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, 2520 E. 32nd St.
2022 marks a milestone of sorts: the fair is marking its 70th anniversary. Frances Garcia, marketing coordinator at the fairgrounds, says the theme chosen for this year’s fair is “New Beginnings,” reflecting what organizers expect or hope will be resurgent interest in an event that was either canceled or postponed the previous two years owing to COVID-19.
And this year’s fair will offer the same kinds of entertainment and activities that proved so popular in pre-pandemic years.
Brown Amusements of Mesa will return as ride concessionaire, bringing with it the spinning, gyrating and dipping rides that inspire thrills but cause the stomach to lurch and churn. There will be animal exhibits and livestock auctions, puppet performances, juggling and magic acts. Cinnamon buns, cotton candy, hotdogs, corndogs, candy apples and other fair fare will be served up.
And metal will buckle and grind as cars clash in the Demolition Derby. Another of fair events of enduring popularity, the derby takes place beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and no fee is charged once the public has paid the admission fee into the fairgrounds.
The fair officially begins at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with admission that day $2 each for people 6 and older. The following days, admission will be $7 per person 12 and older, $5 for those 6 to 11, and free for for those 5 and under.
After Tuesday, fair gates open at 8 a.m. March 30 through April 1, 9 a.m. on April 2 and noon on April 3.
Fair rides are $1 apiece, $18 for a book of 20 tickets and $32 for a book of 40. March 31 will be Buddy Day, with two people riding the rides for the price of one.
2022 is the first time in a couple of years that the fair is taking place during its normally slotted period, the last week of March. The fair was canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 hit Yuma County. Then in 2021, it was postponed until the fall because of high coronavirus case rates. Hence, the theme of the 2022 fair.
“’New Beginnings’ just means a new way of integrating to what we consider normal,” Garcia said.
Masks will be optional at the fair, she said, adding, “We just want people to be mindful and respectful of other people’s choices.”
New at the fair this year will be the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, an act brought by Zach Johnson from Texas. Market and potbellied pigs will alternately race in three four-pig heats each day of the fair.
“Pig raising is like NASCAR, but with the pigs,” he said. “They race around a 150-foot track for an Oreo cookie.”
The cookie is on a platter placed at the finished line, Johnson added. “The winner gets the cookie and the losers get the crumbs.”
The market pigs “take six seconds to get around a 150-foot track, so they are not lollygagging at all.” The potbellied pigs, each 4 or 5 years old, take 12 to 15 seconds to cover the same distance.
Johnson has given his racing pigs some colorful monikers.
“There’s Kevin Bacon, Brad Pigg, Brittany Spareribs and Kim Kardashianham. I’ll leave the spelling up to you.” Potbellied pigs include Nancy Piglosi and Donald Trumproast.
“What I try to do is I try to reach everyone in my audience. The kids like to see the pigs run, but the adults enjoy the names. I just want to cater to everyone.” If he can put a smile on people’s faces, he added, “I feel I’ve done my job.”
Among the bands scheduled to perform at the fair are Outlaw Mariachi, Violin on Fire and the Yuma classic and alternative rock band Rate R.
Outlaw Mariachi, slated to make three performances on April 3 at 2, 5 and 6:30 p.m. on the fairgrounds’ Main Stage, previously played at the 2021 fair postponed till fall. And, says Garcia, “If you haven’t seen them perform, you’re missing out.”
The members of the California-bands have their roots in Mexico’s mariachi music, but as a recently formed group have succeeded in merging that genre with rock, Spanish rock, jazz, blues and other styles.
For example, imagine the songs of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd played as cumbias, a music genre traditionally heard throughout Mexico and Latin America. Or Bob Marley songs performed as cumbias. Or Guns & Roses songs turned into ranchera music, a traditional Mexican style. Outlaw Mariachi does all that in its performances, says Mavero Duran, the band’s trumpeter and vocalist.
“People would be surprised how melodies lend themselves to other, different melodies and different genres,” he said.
Interspersed in the band’s performance are a few comedic songs, and dressed in a mix of mariachi and Old West attire, Outlaw Mariachi encourages the its audiences to dance along and otherwise get into the music.
“We’re not on stage standing still ... We love to mingle with the crowd, and I think that just translates into a good time.”
Duran and the band’s lead vocalist, known as Gunskull Ricky, were previously part of Metalachi, a band in which they previously mixed mariachi and heavy metal music. In 2019, they left to “spread out wings,” starting what became known as Outlaw Mariachi. Then the pandemic occurred, shutting down live concerts, and limiting the band to podcasts, livestreaming and lots of practice.
“We really practiced a lot and solidified our sound,” Duran said. “It didn’t take very long for the band to gel and find our song.”
Merging genres could be “a challenge,” Duran conceded. “But we did it for 10 years with Metalachi, and we had an idea how to do it. We can turn almost anything into anything. We just find ways to make it appealing.”
Other members of the band are Belle Martele, violin and vocals; Nandoom Vee, guitarron and vocals; Rocky Rhoades, vihuela and vocals; Wild Bill Woodock, guitar, eclectic guitar and vocals, and Nico Stixx, drums.
The group hopes to later this year release its first album, including at least two original songs, Duran said. After the fair, the calendar for 2022 looks to be getting booked up, he added.
“We want to take on the world and we want to see how far this project can go. I’m proud of the band and how far we’ve come in such a short time.”
Patrick Contreras will play the violin as the lead instrument as Violin on Fire makes its debut at the fair on Tuesday in three performances at 4, 6 and 9 p.m. on the Main Stage.
“I kind of play a mix of Hendrix, Santana, modern Latin music” and other genres at the fair. “There’s going to be some Charlie Daniels, of course. It’s going to be a little something for everyone. You can expect to see a wide range of genres and styles.”
Accompanying Contreras in a performance that displays the versatility of the violin will be drummer Edward Murray and keyboardist Cesar Enamarado.
The Fresno-based musician took up the violin at age 4, practicing in the family garage with the help of his father’s vinyl record collection. “I would just practice for hours and hours and hours.”
All that work evolved into a passion, which, in turn, led to the multi-genre act whose name was inspired by a fan who was so awed by Contreras that he said the musician’s violin was “on fire.”
Contreras, a former music teacher, said his goals include being a headliner in Las Vegas and inspiring young people to take up music and musical instruments.
Yuma band Rated R consists of Paul Salgado on drums; his brother Chris and O.B., on bass and guitar respectively, and Paul’s son, Paul Jr., on guitar.
“We grew up in a musical family,” Paul Salgado said. “My dad, he was a musician, back in the ‘70s, and from him we started learning music.”
Rated R started up in the 2018 and has played classic and alternative rock songs around Yuma, in Parker and in California.
For a full schedule of fair events, visit https://www.yumafair.com/documents/documents/2022_ENTERTAINMENT_FINAL.pdf