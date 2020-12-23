This year, a Christmas gift came early to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway when the Cherokee Nation, located in Oklahoma, deposited seeds from nine of their heritage “three sisters” crops. The varieties included ‘Cherokee White Eagle Corn’ used for sacred ceremonies, ‘Cherokee Long Greasy Beans,’ ‘Cherokee Trail of Tears Beans,’ ‘Cherokee Turkey Gizzard Black Beans,’ ‘Cherokee Turkey Gizzard Brown Beans,’ ‘Cherokee Candy Roaster Squash’ and three other corn varieties.
“As Cherokees, one of our beliefs is that as long as we have our Cherokee plants, the Cherokees will remain. Cherokees cannot be Cherokees without their native plants,” said Pat Gwin, Cherokee Nation senior director of environmental resources.
The Cherokee Nation is the first North American tribe to deposit seeds at Svalbard for storage. In 2015, Andean tribes in South America deposited 750 potato seed varieties.
Svalbard is the largest protected seed storage facility in the world and currently holds 992,039 different seed varieties. The vault can store 4.5 million seed packets and has plenty of room for more seed deposits.
Svalbard stands on a remote Norwegian island 800 miles from the North Pole and is built in an abandoned Arctic coal mine where the seeds are stored at 0 degrees. Its purpose is to protect Earth’s unique genetic seed material so that crops will not become extinct due to adverse weather conditions or other disasters. It is the ultimate failsafe storage facility to help maintain plant biodiversity worldwide.
The Global Crop Diversity Trust is the international nonprofit organization that oversees the Svalbard Global Seed Vault and decides which seeds may be added to the vault each year. Seeds important for food and agriculture are chosen for storage, and applicants must meet detailed criteria in order to deposit their seeds in the vault where they are stored for free.
Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal Cherokee chief, was contacted by the Trust in 2019 and asked if the tribe would like to store some of its heritage seeds at Svalbard. The tribe agreed and began the process of deciding which seeds were most important for preservation.
In 2006, when tribal elders realized their heritage crops needed to be preserved for future generations, the Cherokee Nation started the Cherokee Heirloom and Native Plants Gardens in Tahlequah, Okla. From the gardens, seeds are stored in a tribal seed bank. Seeds are also shared each year with tribal members who plant them in their own gardens.
Although the Cherokee reservation is in Oklahoma, their ancestral homelands were in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. In 1838, after passage of the Indian Relocation Act by Congress, the U.S. military forced the Cherokees, along with members of the other “Five Civilized Tribes” – Creek, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole – to leave their homelands in the southeast. Tribal members traveled by foot to reservations located in “Indian Territory” which would later become the states of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and part of Iowa. About a quarter of the Cherokees died during this long walk called the “Trail of Tears.”
Many of the Cherokee’s native plants grown in their homelands in the southeast were lost when the tribe relocated. When tribal elders began their heritage gardens and seed bank, Gwin spent several years tracking down the tribe’s lost crops from their southeast homeland. Twenty-four varieties of “lost crops” were brought back and planted in the gardens, along with other heritage food crops. Medicinal and inedibleplants, such as river cane used to weave baskets, are also grown in the garden.
Each February, the Cherokee tribe offers tribal members seeds from the garden. This gives tribal members the opportunity to continue their ancestor’s gardening traditions and to learn proper methods for growing these heirloom plants successfully.
“It is important that we continue to distribute seeds to our tribal members each year,” said Feather Smith, a cultural biologist for the Cherokee Nation. “This program helps educate our youth about the Cherokee culture. As the seeds are planted, stories about our Cherokee history can be shared.”
“Plants in the Heirloom and Native Plants Gardens are rare cultivars not commercially available. They represent centuries of Cherokee culture and agricultural history,” noted Hoskin.
“It is an honor to have a piece of our culture preserved forever at Svalbard. Generations from now, our stored Cherokee seeds will still hold our history and will always be a part of the Cherokee Nation.”
Honoring their heritage and cultural identity through growing and preserving their native plants helps keep the Cherokee Nation strong.
Happy gardening.