If you would like to add a bright pop of color to your yard, Coral Fountain is a perfect choice. It is a drought-tolerant perennial with long, flowing branches and tubular, red flowers that attract butterflies and hummers.
Coral Fountain, Russelia equisetiformis, is the perfect plant to fill a corner of your yard or make a strong statement near the entry to a patio. Its cascading branches resemble water overflowing an Italian fountain. Year-round blooms make it a colorful plant for any xeriscape. In spring, it is even more spectacular when hundreds of blossoms open.
This easy-care plant is native to Mexico and is a fast-growing shrub that reaches a size of 5 feet by 5 feet. It can be pruned to fit any location but looks best when left unpruned so that its branches gracefully arch downward.
It can be planted in full sun and withstands even our hottest summers. If your flower beds are full, Coral Fountain grows fine in a large pot filled with good soil that retains moisture. Planted close together, Coral Fountain makes a striking hedge.
Its scientific name, ‘Russelia’, honors the Scottish naturalist, Alexander Russell, who lived during the early 1700s. Its species name, “equisetiformis’, refers to its resemblance to horsetail rush, ‘Equisetum hyemale’. The Latin term, equisetiformis, means “like equisetum”.
Yuma Garden Club member, JoAnne Mowczko, grows beautiful Coral Fountain plants as part of her front yard xeriscape.
“Coral Fountain makes a strong color statement in my yard. I love its bright-red flowers that contrast so well with the yellow desert marigolds. Both plants are easy-care and provide such beauty to my yard,” Mowczko said.
“I especially like the fact that Coral Fountain is desert adapted and requires much less water than many other shrubs. By using drought-tolerant plants, my front yard is beautiful while requiring little maintenance and much less water than a traditional lawn does. It has become a natural habitat for all types of wildlife.”
Mowczko registered her yard with the National Wildlife Federation and received an official plaque stating her yard is a “Certified Wildlife Habitat”. Money raised from sale of the plaques helps fund National Wildlife Federation’s programs.
To become a Certified Wildlife Habitat, an application is completed, along with a fee of $20. On the application, you certify that your habitat provides three types of plants or supplemental feeders for wildlife, has a clean source of water for wildlife to drink and bathe, has at least two places where wildlife can find shelter from the weather and predators, and has at least two places for wildlife to raise young. You also certify that your habitat is sustainable by use of at least two conservation techniques (drip irrigation or soaker hoses, use of mulch, no chemical pesticides, etc.)
Any personal yard or public garden can apply for certification as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. This is a way to help fund the organization’s conservation work while also informing the public that a yard or garden has been planted to provide food, shelter and water for local wildlife. Visit nwf.org to learn more about the federation and the certification process.
By planting drought-tolerant plants, such as Coral Fountain, you are helping conserve water while still having a beautiful and inviting yard to enjoy.
Happy gardening!