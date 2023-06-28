On Fourth of July, we celebrate the freedoms we enjoy in America. July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia, PA, to adopt the Declaration of Independence. This document declared that the thirteen original colonies were free from British rule. The document was drafted by a committee of five men: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin and Robert Livingston. It was largely penned by Thomas Jefferson and was signed by representatives of the thirteen colonies on July 4, 1776.
After a fierce Revolutionary War against England, the colonies were finally free and independent. A flag was designed with a blue background and thirteen stars in a circle in the left corner of the flag and thirteen red and white stripes representing the thirteen colonies. Since that historic signing in 1776, the Fourth of July has become a traditional day for celebrating our great country and the freedoms we enjoy.
Our country has grown to comprise 50 states, each with a white star on our flag, and five U.S. territories: American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Each territory is partially self-governed and exists under the authority of the U.S. government.
The tradition of setting off fireworks began in Philadelphia, PA, on July 4, 1777, when ships fired their cannons in a 13-gun salute to honor the 13 colonies. Along with the 13-gun salute, fireworks were set off that illuminated the night sky.
Each summer on the Fourth of July, families still enjoy fireworks and a cookout with family and friends. Eating delicious, juicy watermelons is an important part of most cookouts.
You can always purchase watermelons, but it is also fun to grow your own. Beginning in March, amend the soil in your garden with compost and steer manure to provide extra nutrients and to loosen the soil. Make a shallow row in one area of your garden and sow seeds about six inches apart. Cover lightly with soil and keep damp until seedlings sprout. When seedlings are about two inches tall, thin so that plants are twelve inches apart.
A watermelon, Citrullus lanatus, requires consistent water so its vines grow well and its maturing melons don’t split. Depending upon the variety, it takes from 65 to 100 days for a seedling to become a producing vine.
When a melon is half its mature size, place straw or a piece of wood underneath the fruit to prevent it from rotting by being in contact with the garden’s damp soil.
Once a watermelon is mature, there are several methods of determining that it is ready to pick.
Look for the curly tendril closest to the watermelon’s stem to turn brown and dry. When the underside of the watermelon turns cream or yellow and its outer skin turns from shiny to dull, the melon is ripe.
According to the Watermelon Board, watermelons are native to southern Africa where wild varieties were grown. Their thick rinds allowed them to be stored and transported as people walked across the Kalahari Desert.
The first recorded watermelon harvest was depicted by Egyptian hieroglyphics on the walls of ancient buildings. Watermelons spread from Africa to countries around the Mediterranean Sea by merchant ships, then on to China, the rest of Europe, and to the Americas.
Fourth of July is the perfect time to celebrate our country’s independence with good friends, good food, slices of juicy watermelon, and sparkling fireworks.