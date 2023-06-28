On Fourth of July, we celebrate the freedoms we enjoy in America. July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia, PA, to adopt the Declaration of Independence. This document declared that the thirteen original colonies were free from British rule. The document was drafted by a committee of five men: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin and Robert Livingston. It was largely penned by Thomas Jefferson and was signed by representatives of the thirteen colonies on July 4, 1776.

After a fierce Revolutionary War against England, the colonies were finally free and independent. A flag was designed with a blue background and thirteen stars in a circle in the left corner of the flag and thirteen red and white stripes representing the thirteen colonies. Since that historic signing in 1776, the Fourth of July has become a traditional day for celebrating our great country and the freedoms we enjoy.

