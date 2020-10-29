Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi donates to The Foundation of YRMC.jpg
In the photo (from left) are Anthony Pittman, sales manager for Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi; Scott King, general manager for Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi; Jackie Woodwell, executive director of the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center; and Lindy Murdock, fund development specialist for the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center received the Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi Nonprofit of the Quarter award for the outstanding work they do in the community. The YRMC team has been doing tremendous work during this pandemic situation and the award sponsor wants to recognize their efforts. The award for Outstanding Nonprofit of the Quarter has been established to celebrate those who selflessly serve the Yuma community, and is in alignment with National First Responder’s Day celebrated on Oct. 28. Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi made award fund contributions throughout the entire 3rd quarter through its community service social media campaign. The goal of the campaign was to bring awareness to the service and sacrifice that front line medical personnel make every day. In the photo (from left) are Anthony Pittman, sales manager for Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi; Scott King, general manager for Alexander Flightline Mazda Mitsubishi; Jackie Woodwell, executive director of the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center; and Lindy Murdock, fund development specialist for the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center.

