When you think of planting a citrus tree, Buddha’s Hand is probably not what comes to mind.
In fact, many people have never heard of this unusual citrus, but it is an ancient type of citron originally grown in India thousands of years ago. Citron is one of four citrus varieties that include pomelo, papeda and mandarin from which other citrus varieties have been developed.
In the U.S., Buddha’s Hand, Citrus medica var. sarcodactylis, is considered one variety, but in China, there are at least a dozen varieties or subvarieties differing in the shape and color of the fruit or the tree’s form for bonsai.
Buddhist monks carried Buddha’s Hand from the lower Himalayas of India to China during the fourth century A.D. Over time, the fruit became a symbol of good luck and happiness in China.
Even today, Chinese jade and ivory carvings depicting the fruit are often worn for good luck. Its aroma is a mixture of tangerine, lavender and lemon scents, and its fruit is often placed in homes nd on temple altars to perfume the air and ensure peace and tranquility.
From China, Buddha’s Hand was carried to other countries along the Silk Road, a series of trade routes connecting east Asia with countries as far away as the Mediterranean Sea. All types of foods and fruits, gunpowder, paper, art, silk from China, and other goods were carried and sold by travelers along the Silk Road.
It is thought that Asian immigrants who worked in California’s gold mines during the gold rush of the 1800s introduced Buddha’s Hand to America. First mention of this citrus was in a California Board of Horticulture report written in 1888.
It took another one hundred years before commercial growers in California would plant Buddha’s Hand as a specialty crop on a few acres of land. The fruit is seldom seen in grocery stores because it must be hand cleaned with a brush because water spoils the fruit. The labor involved and scarcity of Buddha’s Hand in the U.S. makes it expensive to purchase. Australia is the main supplier to Asian customers.
In Japan, it is a popular gift at New Year’s and is thought to bring good luck. The fruit is placed on top of a special pounded rice cake or used to decorate a home’s sacred “tokonoma” alcove where prized religious objects are displayed.
Unlike other citrus, Buddha’s Hand, has no juice or pulp. It is prized for its aroma and the lemony flavor of its rind. The outer rind is grated and added to all types of dishes, from ice cream to seafood. Scented sugars, salts and infused liquors are created with the solid interior of the fruit, called albedo (the white part of the skin).
Health benefits include high vitamin C and volatile oils that have been used in traditional oriental medicine to relieve pain, as an expectorant for coughs, to relieve stomach ailments and to lower blood pressure by dilating blood vessels.
Like other citrus, Buddha’s Hand grows in Yuma and can be planted in spring. When immature, the fruit is green and the fruit’s sections, or “fingers”, are closed. As the fruit matures, it turns bright yellow and the “fingers” open and are between six to twelve inches long, resembling an outstretched hand. The fruit ripens from late fall to early winter and will keep several weeks in a cool, dry place or in the refrigerator for two to four weeks.
Buddha’s Hand was developed by crossing a Yuma ponderosa lemon and a Japanese yuzu.
Yuma ponderosa lemon has a sour flavor and a thick, rough rind, while Japanese yuzu is a lemon the size of a mandarin orange with a flavor that is a cross between a mandarin orange and a grapefruit.
Its tree grows 6-10 feet tall and can be grown in a large container or in the ground. You do not need a second tree for pollination. It is frost sensitive and grows well in zones 10-11. If the temperature drops below freezing, it is best to cover the tree. Like other citrus, fruit is produced three to five years after planting. Plant in full sun and in a location that is protected from strong winds.
Do not remove lower branches from any citrus tree and paint the trunk white. The lower branches produce the best fruit and shade the trunk. Fertilize three times a year (February, April, June) with a granular citrus fertilizer.
Being a specialty citrus, few nurseries carry Buddha’s Hand, and they cannot be ordered from out-of-state. However, Moon Valley Nurseries in Phoenix and Spadefoot Nursery in Tucson sell them.
Although it may not be your first choice for a citrus tree to grow, Buddha’s Hand is an interesting variety that is definitely a great conversation piece.