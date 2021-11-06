Medical News Today ranked apples as No. 1 on their list of top 10 healthiest foods and stated apples are rich in flavonoids, antioxidants and fiber. “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” is an old Welsh proverb most of us are familiar with, but what does an apple contain that provides such great health benefits?
Pectin in the apple helps prevent gut diseases, such as colitis and irritable bowel syndrome. The peel, according to researchers at Cornell University, contains triterpenoids that fight against growth of cancer cells in the pancreas, liver, colon and breast. An apple’s fiber also prevents absorption of LDL, the bad cholesterol that causes clogged arteries.
Research findings by the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease stated that acetylcholine found in apples improved memory and lowered risk of Alzheimer’s. Antioxidants in apples can destroy free radicals to help ward off diseases such as Parkinson’s. The antioxidant quercitin, found in apples, improves lung function and fortifies the immune system.
Along with preventing disease, an apple is very nutritious and contains high levels of vitamin C and B-complex. Although many fruits are high in sugar, the American Diabetes Association states that apples can safely be eaten by diabetics.
If you would like to plant an apple tree this winter, late November through January is the best time. Apple varieties that require a low number of chill hours to set fruit are ones that will produce fruit in Yuma (zone 10). Low chill hours are the number of hours between 32 and 60 degrees required for the tree to set fruit.
Low-chill varieties produce fruit with less than 300 hours of cold temperatures, low to moderate chill varieties produce fruit with 300-400 chill hours, moderate chill varieties require 500-700 chill hours, and moderate to high chill varieties require 700-900 chill hours. Low chill varieties that do well here include ‘Anna,’ ‘Dorsett Gold’ and ‘Ein Shemer’.
Most apple varieties need a second tree for pollination. It is recommended to purchase two different apple varieties. However, I have two ‘Anna’ apple trees, and they produce more fruit than I can use or give away. ‘Ein Shemer’ apple is self-fertile, and ‘Dorsett Gold’ needs a second tree for pollination. ‘Anna’ apple is usually planted near a ‘Dorsett Gold.’
Once your two trees are purchased, choose a location that receives at least eight hours sun daily. Dig a hole three to four times the width of the container and as deep as the container. When planting the tree, keep the bud union, where the tree was grafted to the rootstock, well above ground level. Backfill the hole with dirt dug from the hole. If your soil is heavy clay, mix sand and compost with the soil before backfilling to improve drainage and add nutrients.
Build a low basin around the tree at least 2 feet away from the trunk to hold water when the tree is watered. As the tree grows larger, move the basin outwards to match the outer edge of the tree’s canopy. If you keep the water basin close to the tree, its roots will not grow outward past the basin. This creates too small a root system to anchor the tree; and in a strong wind, the tree might topple over. Too small a basin also makes for an unhealthy tree.
Mulching around the base of the tree will prevent weeds and help retain moisture in the soil. Do not mound mulch up around the tree’s trunk. Mulch mounded around the trunk will eventually cause the trunk to rot.
If a young tree has too many branches, choose a strong branch growing upward to become the main trunk. Choose about four scaffolding branches that grow out from the main trunk and remove other unnecessary branches. This type of pruning forms a symmetrical tree with good air circulation throughout its canopy to prevent diseases.
Usually, you do not need to prune an apple tree. If you want to reduce its size or create better air circulation, 1-year-old shoots can be removed to open up the tree’s canopy. Keep 2-year-old and older branches to provide fruit. If necessary, the main scaffolds can be pruned back one-third. February and March are good months to fertilize fruit trees. Use a balanced, granular fertilizer, and water the soil before and after applying the fertilizer.
In five to eight years, your sapling apple tree will begin producing fruit. Thin the fruit when the apples are the size of walnuts. Apples usually grow in clusters of four to five apples. Remove all but two fruit per cluster to produce good-sized apples. Many of the smaller apples will fall from the tree on their own during strong winds, so wait to thin your clusters until winter winds are done. This will save you some of the work thinning involves.
Unlike northern apple varieties, Yuma’s varieties ripen during our hottest summer months. Instead of crisp fall weather to pick apples, we brave 110 degree temperatures to pick fruit. Warm-weather apples do not last long on the tree or when picked. Apples not eaten in a week or so should be processed by slicing and freezing, juicing, or making into apple butter or jelly. It takes about 36 apples to make a gallon of juice. Two trees will provide more than enough fruit for you to enjoy.
Plant apple trees this winter; and you will soon be reaping the health benefits from eating your own organic apples.
Happy gardening.