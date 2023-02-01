‘As American as apple pie” sums up our love affair with apples. From apple dumplings and apple pie, to apple cakes and apple bars, there are countless apple desserts to tempt us.
According to University of Illinois, over 7,500 varieties of apples are grown worldwide and over 2,000 varieties are grown in the U.S. Apples are one of the top four fruits people eat. Although several thousand apple varieties are grown in America, consumers have only a handful of varieties to choose from at the grocery store because of limited space.
We are used to seeing yellow, green and red apples for sale, but there are several varieties that are almost black in color. One unusual apple is Black Diamond, whose dark-purple skin is close to black in color. Grown only in a small one-hundred-thirty-acre orchard in the Nyingchi region of Tibet, this tough apple grows at an elevation of 10,200 feet where temperatures range from 80 degrees during the day to 30 degrees at night.
It is thought that over time, natural selection allowed trees with darker-colored apples to survive the high elevation’s strong ultra-violet light. Diamond Black apples begin producing after eight years of growth. Their two-month fruiting season limits the number of apples produced, making Black Diamonds a rare treat for those who can afford $60 for a gift box of six apples.
Another dark-skinned apple is Arkansas Black, an American heirloom variety that originated in Benton County, Arkansas. It is said to have been grown by John Crawford in the 1840s and is possibly a descendent of a Winesap apple. It was introduced for sale to the public in 1870 and quickly became popular because it could be stored for many months. In fact, it is too tart to eat when picked right off the tree and must be stored a few months to develop a sweet flavor and to darken its outer skin. Its unusual color makes it popular as a sliced apple to grace charcuterie boards, alongside slices of cheese, meats, fruit and a variety of crackers.
In Yuma, you can plant an apple tree in January or February. Apple varieties that can grow in zones 10-11 need less chill hours to set fruit than northern apples do. Warm-climate apples need between 100 and 350 chill hours. Chill hours are the number of hours where temperatures are between 45 and 32 degrees.
Varieties that grow well here include Anna, Ein Shemer and Dorsett Gold. These apples ripen in June and July and are self-pollinating. However, planting two apple trees about forty feet apart will encourage honey bees and other pollinators to move between the two trees when feeding which will increase pollination to make a larger crop.
Anna apple is a popular variety hybridized in Israel in the 1950s at the Ein Shemer Kibbutz by grower, Abba Stein. It was released for sale in 1959 and has become a mainstay of orchards in warmer climates in the U.S., as well as worldwide. Stein also hybridized the Ein Shemer apple introduced in 1969.
Warm weather apples should be picked as soon as they ripen. If left on the tree, they will rot after ripening. They do not store well like varieties grown in colder regions and will rot if stored too long. They are excellent when made into applesauce, apple butter, juice and all sorts of tasty apple desserts.
When choosing a location to plant an apple tree, keep in mind the tree will need a space 20-25 feet wide when full grown. To plant a container tree, dig the hole the same depth as the container and twice as wide. Keep the bud union, where the tree was grafted to the rootstock, above ground. Place the tree in the hole and backfill with dirt dug from the hole. If you have clay soil, mix sand and compost with the soil before backfilling to improve drainage.
For a bare-root tree, place the root ball in the hole and fill in with dirt dug from the hole. As you backfill, lightly tamp down the dirt around the roots to remove any air pockets.
For larger apples, thin apple clusters when they are small and just beginning to grow. Usually, there are four to five apples per cluster. Remove all but one or two apples from each cluster. The tree naturally thins itself, called fruit drop, but it is best to give Mother Nature a hand by thinning even more fruit.
In winter, when the tree is dormant, prune to maintain correct shape and to remove diseased or broken branches. You can also control the height of the tree for easy picking. Water sprouts, or suckers, growing from the base of the trunk should be removed, since they take nutrients away from the tree which lowers apple production.
Remove branches that grow downward or are rubbing together. When removing a larger branch from the main trunk, cut just after the branch collar, which is the ring of tissue where the branch is attached to the trunk. If making a heading cut to shorten a branch, prune the branch just in front of a bud facing the direction you want the branch to grow.
Never remove more than one-third of the tree during pruning. Do not prune away so many branches that the trunk is left exposed. Do not remove lower branches which help shade the main trunk. Our hot summer sun will sunburn an exposed trunk and possibly kill the tree.
After pruning, your tree should have a uniform shape that allows sunlight through the canopy to ensure good fruit production and proper air circulation to prevent diseases. Having a well-pruned tree will also ensure abundant flowers and good apple production.
Plant an apple tree that will produce tasty fruit for years to come.