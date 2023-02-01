‘As American as apple pie” sums up our love affair with apples. From apple dumplings and apple pie, to apple cakes and apple bars, there are countless apple desserts to tempt us.

According to University of Illinois, over 7,500 varieties of apples are grown worldwide and over 2,000 varieties are grown in the U.S. Apples are one of the top four fruits people eat. Although several thousand apple varieties are grown in America, consumers have only a handful of varieties to choose from at the grocery store because of limited space.

