LOANED PHOTO
Bingham Equipment Co. recently donated two children’s scooters to the preschool classroom at Desert Mesa Elementary School for future enjoyment by students, when it is safe to return to in-person learning. David Tansey (far left), Bingham branch manager, delivered the scooters to preschool teachers and Principal Rich Gerber (far right). Both shiny, blue scooters resemble the life-size tractors that Bingham Equipment Co. provides to local companies. Tansey expressed his empathy for teachers and students during this unprecedented time, which prompted him to want to give back.