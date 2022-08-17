During the two years of COVID-19, with its lockdowns and masks, people of all ages endured high stress and anxiety. Long drives to enjoy nature and gardening were two of the most popular ways Americans dealt with the virus.
Much like meditation, gardening was an easy and affordable way Americans could slow down and find calmness. Taking their minds off everyday problems while gardening gained in popularity and has remained a popular stress relief even now that COVID-19 lessened.
Often considered a hobby for older adults, gardening has tickled the fancy of millennials. A majority of millennials live in apartments or condos with little or no room for outdoor gardens, so indoor gardening in containers has become their passion. The art of bonsai is beginning to gain popularity among millennials since it adds another layer of creativity to container gardening.
For a bonsai, a young sapling tree or shrub is planted in a container, and its branches are pruned and wired to form a special shape the gardener wishes the plant to have when mature.
The art of bonsai originated in China and was brought to Japan around the seventh century when the two countries began diplomatic relations. For centuries, bonsai has remained a popular hobby in both countries. Taking a sapling tree and molding it into a miniature version of a full-grown tree is compelling to gardeners. Some Japanese bonsais are hundreds of years old but still stand only a few feet tall.
Families in Japan prize their bonsai collections and tend them daily, making sure the trees are watered, pruned when needed, and turned frequently so each side of the tree receives sufficient sunlight. They are prized heirlooms handed down from one generation to the next.
Such a collection was grown by MasaruYamaki, who lived in Hiroshima, Japan, in the early 1900s. His family was regarded as one of the most respected bonsai growers in Japan. They had a large nursery of pine bonsais which Yamaki took special care of. His favorite bonsai was an ancient Miyajima White Pine tree that had been in his family for five generations.
On August 6, 1945, at 8:15 a.m., Masaru Yamaki was tending his trees when a loud blast shattered the windows of his home, throwing Yamaki to the ground. The U.S. B-29 bomber,
“Enola Gay”, had just dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, two miles from Yamaki’s house. Luckily, the home’s thick walls protected Yamaki and his family. Several of the bonsais inside his home were saved, including his beloved white pine.
During the final days of WWII, Germany surrendered on May 7, 1945, and Hitler committed suicide on April 5, 1945, but Japan still fought on. In order to save American troops, an estimate of 300,000 would have died, the U.S. detonated an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6th. Japan still did not surrender, so a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on Aug. 9th. With over 200,000 Japanese killed, Japan finally surrendered on Aug. 15, 1945.
WWII ended on September 2, 1945, when Japan signed the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, along with the United States, Great Britain, the Soviet Union, Australia, Canada, France, Netherlands and New Zealand. The signing took place on the deck of the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
After the war ended, Yamaki continued tending his bonsai collection. In 1976, during the U.S. bicentennial celebration, Japan gifted America fifty-three bonsai trees. Masaru Yamaki generously donated his family’s prized 351-year-old white pine. Japan’s fifty-three bonsai trees were placed in the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum, which is part of the U.S. National Arboretum.
When Masaru Yamaki visited the Arboretum in 1979 to view his beloved tree one last time, he did not reveal its history. His bonsai sat quietly in the museum and was admired by all who visited until 2001 when Yamaki’s two grandsons visited the Arboretum. They spoke with the museum’s curator and told the story of the survival of both their grandfather and his beloved bonsai during the bombing of Hiroshima.
Since 2001, the bonsai has been called “the tree of peace” and symbolizes the friendly relationship Japan and the United States now enjoy.
From the original gift of 53 bonsai trees, more than 300 are now displayed at the Bonsai and Penjing Museum. Michal James, museum curator who maintains the collection, stated that the bonsais are tended on a daily basis. He noted that one of the things that makes
Yamaki’s pine tree so special is that it has been tended daily for 397 years. Few plants have ever received that much loving care.
In 2016, Yamaki’s white pine was moved to a new home inside the Japanese Pavilion of the Arboretum. A placard beside the tree states, “In training since 1625”.
Yamaki’s “Tree of Peace” has watched history unfold for centuries and will witness even more history unfold in the future.