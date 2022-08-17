Bonzai

During the covid-19 lockdown, many people discovered the joy of gardening as a way to relieve stress and anxiety. Millennials are now interested in learning the art of bonsai to add to their collection of indoor plants.

 PHOTO COURTESY JONAS DUPUICH

During the two years of COVID-19, with its lockdowns and masks, people of all ages endured high stress and anxiety. Long drives to enjoy nature and gardening were two of the most popular ways Americans dealt with the virus.

Much like meditation, gardening was an easy and affordable way Americans could slow down and find calmness. Taking their minds off everyday problems while gardening gained in popularity and has remained a popular stress relief even now that COVID-19 lessened.

