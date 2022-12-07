When art and garden meet, you often achieve artistic perfection. This happened in 2012 when Dale Chihuly’s fabulous blown glass art was installed in a 1.5-acre complex in Seattle, Wash. His translucent artwork is housed in the Chihuly Garden and Glass Center that includes eight galleries featuring Chihuly’s blown glass sculptures along with three drawing walls where his artwork is also displayed.
A glass house 40 feet tall and covering 4,500 square feet is the site of his 100-foot-long glass sculpture suspended from the ceiling. The various glass forms making up t e overhead sculpture glow in shades of red, orange, yellow and gold. Visitors are awed at the sculpture’s immense size and brilliant colors. Looking up at the sculpture, visitors can also view Seattle’s Space Needle towering outside the building.
One of the art galleries contains the “Persian Ceiling,” which is an innovative piece of art with blown glass shapes installed in the ceiling of the gallery. A glass panel holds the pieces in place. Lit from above, the sculpture’s forms glow. Outdoors, a botanical garden filled with a variety of foliage and flowering plants complements
Chihuly’s blown glass sculptures placed throughout the garden. Chihuly’s mother was a strong influence on his art. He said that her beloved garden in Tacoma, Wash., was the inspiration for his art series titled “Mille Fiori” which means “a thousand flowers” in Italian. Her garden was also an inspiration for the botanical garden planted at the Chihuly Garden and Glass Center.
At the entrance to the center, an striking sculpture containing over 2,300 pieces of swirling blown glass form a sunburst titled “Pacific Sun”. On sunny days, the artwork glows as brightly as the sun.
The entire complex is one of Seattle’s most popular tourist attractions and is a testament to the artistic talents of Dale Chihuly and his creative sculptures. Chihuly’s art is found in more than 200 museum collections worldwide.
Inspired by Chihuly’s colorful artwork, rosarian Tom Carruth hybridized a floribunda rose in Chihuly’s honor which was introduced to the public in 2004. He crossed a ‘Scentimental’ rose with an ‘Amalia’ rose to create the flamboyant ‘Chihuly’ rose. Bright-yellow buds open to reveal petals in shades of orange and pink. As the blooms age, tones of red appear. This glorious mix of colors does justice to Chihuly’s brightly colored sculptures.
The rose’s sweet fragrance adds extra appeal, and its glossy, green leaves and upright form make ‘Chihuly’ a lovely shrub rose that grows about 3 feet tall. It can be grown in a large container or in the ground. For a hedge, plant roses 3-4 feet apart. This tough rose grows in zones 6-10 in full sun. Repeat blooms offer the gardener continual cut roses to enjoy indoors.
When planting container roses, dig a hole twice the width and the same depth as the container. Slide the rose into the hole and fill in with soil dug from the hole.
For a bare-root rose, soak the roots in water for a day before planting. Dig a hole as wide as the roots are when spread out and deep enough to allow a mound of dirt to be placed in the bottom of the hole for the roots to be spread over. Spread the roots over the mound of dirt, making sure the mound is tall enough to keep the bud union, where the rose was grafted to its root stock, above ground. Do not plant the rose with the bud union buried below ground. Fill in with soil dug from the hole. Keep the soil damp while the rose establishes.
If you would like to add extra pops of color to your yard, consider planting a few rose bushes now that our weather has cooled.