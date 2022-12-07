When art and garden meet, you often achieve artistic perfection. This happened in 2012 when Dale Chihuly’s fabulous blown glass art was installed in a 1.5-acre complex in Seattle, Wash. His translucent artwork is housed in the Chihuly Garden and Glass Center that includes eight galleries featuring Chihuly’s blown glass sculptures along with three drawing walls where his artwork is also displayed.

A glass house 40 feet tall and covering 4,500 square feet is the site of his 100-foot-long glass sculpture suspended from the ceiling. The various glass forms making up t e overhead sculpture glow in shades of red, orange, yellow and gold. Visitors are awed at the sculpture’s immense size and brilliant colors. Looking up at the sculpture, visitors can also view Seattle’s Space Needle towering outside the building.

