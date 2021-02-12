Citrus sold in grocery stores is a small fraction of varieties that can be grown in your yard. From grapefruit and tangelos to Buddha’s hand and kumquats, there is a myriad of citrus varieties to choose from.
Begin planting citrus mid-February after danger of frost has passed. Choosing the variety is a matter of deciding which fruit you like best and the amount of space you have for a tree.
Although trees are planted when small, by maturity some varieties have canopies 20 feet wide and tall. Trees labeled semi-dwarf will grow a tree about two-thirds the size of a standard tree.
Choose a location in full sun, and plant trees at least 10 feet apart. A citrus tree does not need to be pruned unless it has overgrown its location. However, regular maintenance may be needed to remove any sprouts near the base of the trunk, diseased or broken
branches and deadwood. Light pruning, if desired, should be done between February and March.
Although hundreds of blossoms cover a tree to attract pollinators, only about 2% become fruit. This is the tree’s natural way of thinning so that its branches do not break from an over abundance of fruit.
For best flavor, allow fruit to remain on the tree until fully ripened. Taste-test a piece of fruit to determine the right time to begin picking.
Weather conditions, amount of water, and correct fertilizing all affect fruit production and length of time a tree produces fruit during a season.
Whether on the mesa where soil is sandy, or in the valley where there is clay soil, fertilizer keeps citrus trees healthy and producing well.
“A balanced fertilizer is best to use on citrus trees,” said Dr. Glenn Wright, University of Arizona citrus specialist. “It can be 10-10-10 or 14-14-14, just so it has a balance of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. The U of A has created a new guide to help gardeners fertilize their citrus correctly. Depending upon the type of citrus and its size, the guide shows the amount of fertilizer to use and when to apply it throughout the year. The link is: https://uarizona.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6lhvl6aELKBZYLH.
“As a general rule, citrus should be deeply watered once a month in winter and twice a month in summer,” he added. “Enough water must be applied to reach the entire root zone. A two-foot-long water meter can help a gardener learn how much water it takes to water two to three feet
deep, which is what citrus require. To help retain water, you can construct a 4- to 8-inch high berm that is a foot past the outer edge of the tree’s canopy.
“As the tree grows larger, the basin should be moved farther away from the canopy’s edge to encourage the roots to continue spreading. Do not build a berm close to the tree trunk or bank soil around the trunk since this can cause the tree to die.”
Citrus are hardy, but there are a few conditions that can harm a tree.
“If your tree has yellow leaves, it may have an iron or zinc deficiency,” said Bill Watts, MGM Garden Club member. “However, in winter, some of the tree’s leaves will yellow and drop to the ground. This is normal and nothing to worry about.
“If your fruit splits, this can be caused by irregular watering, sunburn or low nitrogen,” Watts said. “If the trunk is not shaded by its canopy, paint the exposed trunk with a half-and-half mixture of white, water-based paint and water. This will prevent the trunk from blistering during
our hot summers.”
Pests that harm citrus trees include whiteflies, red scale, mites, leaf miner insects, thrips and aphids. If necessary, a strong spray of water or an insecticidal soap spray will help control them.
“If your tree has curled leaves with a grayish line, you probably have thrips feeding on the leaves. These tiny insects burrow inside the leaf bud and feed on new leaf growth,” said Watts.
“Although the leaves look deformed, they still photosynthesize, and the tree will still produce fruit.”
A more serious problem is HLB (hulongbong) disease that has destroyed citrus orchards in South Texas, Mexico, California, Florida and Louisiana.
“If an Asian citrus psyllid insect is infected with HLB, when it feeds on a citrus tree, the disease enters the tree and blocks transport of nutrients through the tree, eventually killing it. Signs of HLB are yellow-blotched leaves and small, misshapen fruit,” said Wright. “The Asian citrus
psyllid is a tiny, brown insect that feeds with its rear end tilted in the air. If you think you have psyllids on your tree, contact me at the UofA Citrus Research Farm.
“To date, Arizona does not have HLB in its groves. On the mesa, you will see yellow sticky traps hanging from citrus trees. Insects caught on the traps are checked to see if any are psyllids.
Last year, only three psyllids were caught, and none carried HLB,” said Wright. “Our goal is to keep the disease from entering Arizona and infecting our groves. The public can help by not bringing citrus trees or fruit from other states in to Arizona.”
If you have room in your yard for one more tree, consider planting a citrus tree that will produce fruit for many years to come.
Happy gardening.