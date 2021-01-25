To help farmers meet the needs of a hungry world, researchers are vigilantly studying methods to increase crop production while maintaining good conservation practices and improving soil health.
The University of Arizona Agricultural Center has many on-going research projects aimed at improving farming methods. Robert Masson is part of this research team and is an assistant extension agent with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension Department. His research is well suited to a person who enjoys multi-tasking, since he oversees a diverse array of projects.
When asked how he manages to keep his projects moving forward smoothly, Masson joked, “Being a little ADD helps. There is never a dull moment at work and never enough time to get everything accomplished that I want to.”
Masson spent five years in the Navy before pursuing an undergraduate degree in plant biology and a master’s degree in plant breeding from North Carolina State University. In Indiana, he conducted research and developed solutions for the popcorn industry. Four years’ ago, Masson and his family moved to Yuma where he conducted private research for Research Designed for Agriculture (RD4AG). In 2019, he transitioned to the Yuma Co. Cooperative Extension branch of UofA.
Masson’s job requires not only hours in the field growing crops, but also hours in the lab evaluating the results of his trials. From the use of hemp leaves as leafy greens in salad mixes, to products that help leach salts from agricultural soil, Masson oversees a variety of projects.
“The 2018 Farm Bill changed federal policy regarding hemp by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act and allowing it to be considered an agricultural product,” said Masson. “I’m researching which hemp varieties produce the best-tasting leaves for use in salad mixes. Growing hemp leaves for salads can be a new income opportunity for farmers.”
Two drive-by tastings were held recently at the UofA Agricultural Center where the public sampled young spinach, romaine, hemp and kale leaves. 89 people participated and rated the greens for flavor. Romaine was chosen as favorite, with spinach, hemp and kale ranked second through fourth, respectively. The public’s positive reaction seems to show there is a niche for hemp leaves as an addition to salad greens mixes.
Masson explained that young hemp leaves can be mowed and added to salad mixes similar to the addition of arugula or sorrel. Depending upon the age of the leaves, the flavor ranges from sharp when young, to a very mild flavor when the plant is mature. Florets located at the top of each flower stalk have terpenes with a floral flavor that is different from the flavor of the leaves.
These florets could also be used to a salad mix or used as a dried herb.
Soil health is another major concern for farmers, and Masson is studying different ‘flat water’ chemical treatments and their ability to push sodium from the soil.
“Soils with high salinity compete with plants for water, and too high a salinity stresses plants and affects crop yields. Crops have different tolerances to irrigation water and soil salinity. Corn and alfalfa have low salt tolerances, while cotton has a higher salt tolerance,” Masson said.
Another study is researching the effectiveness of biochar as an amendment to improve water and fertilizer retention in agricultural soil. Biochar is a stable form of carbon produced by burning organic material using a process called pyrolysis. A charcoal-like substance is produced that is porous, lightweight and has a large surface area for water and fertilizers to adhere to.
“Biochar has been used for thousands of years in gardening and has been found in soil where indigenous people once grew their crops. Cotton stalks, alfalfa branches, medjool debris and hemp debris can all be turned into biochar,” Masson explained. “Biochar can be added to seed rows when seeds are planted to improve crop quality and productiveness. The use of biochar recycles organic matter back into the soil that would otherwise end up in landfills.”
Increasing the shelf life of lettuces is a high priority for farmers. Masson is studying the use of nitrogen fertilizer versus a calcium-based nitrogen fertilizer when growing iceberg and romaine lettuce to see which offers a higher crop yield, better crop quality and longer shelf life once the crop is harvested.
Masson is also researching the use of nanoclay particles to increase water and fertilizer retention in sandy soil. The United Arab Emirates Republic has been researching this technology in hopes of transforming their sand dunes into arable land suitable for growing crops.
Masson explained that nanoclay particles are grains of sand encapsulated with clay. The clay coating allows water and fertilizers necessary for crop production to be retained in sandy soil instead of flowing straight through the sand.
“Agricultural research is an up-coming career for college students. Students enrolled in the UofA Yuma agriculture program who are interested in learning more about the UofA Agricultural Center and its research projects can apply for rotational internships offered each semester,” said Masson. “Chosen students are enrolled in the Federal Work Study program and can earn 75% of an employee’s wage while interning. Contact me at masson@arizona.edu for more information.”
Happy gardening.