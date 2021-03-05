Have you ever wondered how Mt. Lemmon, near Tucson, got its name? The answer begins with a courageous young woman who attended a teachers’ college in Massachusetts in the mid-1800s. At the time, few women attended college. Her name was Sara Plummer, and she lived a life filled with unusual adventures.
After college, she taught at an elementary school in New York City until she caught pneumonia one winter. Her doctor recommended she leave New York’s cold climate and move to a warmer locale.
Sara chose California. She packed up her belongings, kissed her parents good-bye, boarded a train and traveled to the opposite side of America. She first lived in San Francisco but found its damp weather just as bad for her lungs as New York’s.
Settling in Santa Barbara, she started a small stationery shop. It became the meeting place for intellectuals and artists. Sara collected books from friends in New York and San Francisco and set up a circulating library in the back of her shop that would later become Santa Barbara’s first public library.
Her life-long love of botany began when she became a founding member of the Santa Barbara Natural History Society, now the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
While living in Santa Barbara, Sara met botanist, John Lemmon. Their common interest in botany led to their marriage in 1880. For their honeymoon, instead of visiting one of northern California’s beautiful towns, the couple chose to travel to the wilds of Arizona to document southwest plants found around Tucson. At the ages of 44 and 48, the newlyweds set off on their Arizona adventure.
They collected, pressed, and mounted numerous desert plant specimens to create herbarium pages documenting the native vegetation. While in Tucson, they heard about the tallest mountain in the Santa Catalina Mountain Range where many plants grew that were not found in the low desert. The thought of documenting even more plant species was enticing, and the couple quickly planned an expedition.
They began their trek in Oracle and traveled by horse to Pandora Ranch where owner, Emerson Stratton, guided them up the mountain. When the mountain’s slope became too steep for their horses, the trio continued on foot until they reached the mountain’s summit. The mountain was named Mt. Lemmon in Sara’s honor, and I expect in honor of her husband, as well.
In 1893, George Roskruge, who was creating a map of Pima County, added “Mt. Lemmon” to the map, solidifying the peak’s name.
During their honeymoon, the Lemmons explored other Arizona locations and collected plant specimens. Sara discovered a new species and genus that was named Plummera floribunda to honor her scientific work and her maiden name, Plummer. Sad to say, the plant was later renamed, but at least six other plants that she discovered in Arizona still honor her maiden name.
After their extended honeymoon, the couple returned to Santa Barbara where they collected and described hundreds of trees and flowers which Sara also illustrated. Their love of travel and botany found them exploring and collecting plant specimens from Alaska to Mexico. To fund their travels, they published books illustrated by Sara that described their botanical finds.
Over the years, the couple made several trips to Arizona and discovered and named 110 plant species, which is over 3% of Arizona’s vascular plants. Besides creating herbarium pages of their plant discoveries, Sara created illustrations of each plant.
In 1905, for their 25th wedding anniversary, the Lemmons returned to Tucson one last time and with their original guide, they retraced their climb up Mt. Lemmon. Sara was 70 and John was 74.
When age stopped their explorations, Sara continued her love of botany by lobbying for forest conservation and presenting lectures to various California organizations. She was one of the main lobbyists promoting the California poppy for state flower of California. In 1903, the California poppy did, indeed, become the state flower.
For her scientific work in botany, Sara was the second woman invited to join the California Academy of Sciences and the first woman to address this group. The Lemmons moved their herbarium collection to the California Academy of Sciences, along with most of Sara’s extensive collection of plant illustrations.
Sadly, on April 18, 1906, the San Francisco earthquake destroyed much of the city, including the California Academy of Sciences building. To have their life’s work destroyed in an instant shook the Lemmons.
In 1908, John Lemmon passed away at the age of 77. After her husband’s death, Sara continued a few speaking engagements. However, she never recovered from the loss of her treasured botanical collection and the loss of her husband. In 1916, she entered the Stockton State Hospital for senile dementia and died in 1923.
The Lemmons’ headstone sums up their close relationship and their love of botany with the statement, “Partners in Botany”.
Mt. Lemmon stands as a testament to this adventurous couple who had such a strong desire to learn as much as possible about native plants and to share that knowledge with others.
Happy gardening.