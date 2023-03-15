As the price of eggs continues to rise, raising a few chickens might be on your to-do list.
Chickens are easy to raise and will provide a continual supply of eggs for 4-5 years. They make a great project for children. Collecting eggs, cleaning the coop, and feeding and watering the chickens are chores easy enough for even young children to do.
Chicks can be purchased in spring from our local feed store. Chicks grow up fast, and in about six months, you will be collecting eggs in shades of white, brown, light green or light blue, depending upon the breed. The most common breed raised for eggs is the White Leghorn. Its white feathers and red, floppy comb and wattle make it easily identified. Barred Rock (black and white feathers), Rhode Island Red (reddish-brown feathers) and Speckled Sussex (splashes of red, white, black and brown feathers) are all breeds usually sold at Yuma Feed Supply each spring. Hens will lay eggs without a rooster. A rooster is needed only if you want to raise chicks.
Regulations for raising chickens within city limits are listed in the insert.
Purchasing chickens is easy, but building a chicken coop requires a bit of carpentry skills. The coop needs to be large enough to allow your flock freedom to move, take a dust bath, and roost.
The coop’s framework can be constructed using 2x4 posts, chicken wire for the walls and a corrugated roof to provide shade and protection from the sun. Place the coop in a location where it receives morning sun and afternoon shade, if possible.
Build nesting boxes inside the coop, three feet off the ground, for the hens to lay eggs. Use 1x6 boards for the boxes. Leave large openings in the front of the boxes for the chickens to easily hop in to lay eggs. Add a bit of straw or cut grass to each nesting box to prevent eggs from cracking.
Chickens like to roost off the ground to protect themselves from predators. A wooden pole wide enough for them to grasp with their feet works well and should be hung two feet below the roof.
We live in the county, and our chickens are often visited by skunks looking for a tasty meal.
Having their roosting pole high off the ground ensures they remain safe during the night. When the sun goes down, chickens fly up to their roost, lock their feet on the roosting pole and go to sleep.
An old tire filled half-way with sand makes a good dust bath. Chickens sit in the sand and flap sand all over their bodies to maintain their feathers and remove parasites from their skin.
There are different types of feed for chickens, depending upon their age. Protein is the most important ingredient in chicken feed. Chicks and laying hens need more protein than do roosters and hens that are past laying. Chick starter, called crumbles, has 22% protein. Chicks are fed starter for about two months until they are large enough to eat pellets. Teenage chickens, called pullets, and adults are fed chicken pellets that contain 50 nutrients and vitamins, 18% protein and calcium to ensure strong eggshells.
Scratch is a combination of cracked corn and other grains that can be fed as a treat, not as daily feed. Vegetable scraps can also be given as a treat.
Chickens have small crops and feed throughout the day. They do not have teeth and rely on their gizzard to do the chewing. A supply of coarse sand, called grit, helps their gizzard grind food.
A chicken feeder needs to be kept in the coop with a continual supply of pellets. It should be ung above ground or set on a wooden box to prevent the chickens from scratching dirt and debris into their food. A water container should be hung, or placed on a box, to maintain clean water.
Once your coop is ready, head to Yuma Feed Supply this spring to see what chicks are for sale.
Depending upon the breed, you will have white eggs (Leghorn) light green eggs (Olive Easter Egger) light blue eggs (Ameraucana) and all hues in between, depending upon the breed of chicken.
We have Olive Easter Eggers, and they are prolific layers. We collect about a dozen eggs every two days and have enough to share with friends. Around 7-8 years is the average life span of a chicken. In fall and winter, it is normal for their egg production to slow down.
Next fall, when 4-H begins their new programs, check with Marlena or Amy Parrott at the University of Arizona Extension Office across from Moody Garden, 2200 W. 28 th St., to learn which clubs have leaders teaching chicken projects. Their phone number is 928-726-3904. 4-H has excellent programs providing youngsters opportunities to learn how to raise chickens and other farm animals.
If you decide to raise chickens, you will be rewarded with delicious eggs and lots of entertainment watching your flock.