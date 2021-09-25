You never know where you will meet a fellow gardener with a great story to tell. Years’ ago, I met a vivacious lady, Lois Hubbard, at Scripps rehab facility where my mother was recuperating. We met in the dining room, and of course, my first question was, “Do you garden?”
“I have lots of plants growing on my balcony and a worm farm in my living room,” Lois said with a mischievous grin.
She went on to explain, “I live in a second-floor condo on the big island of Hawaii and used to lug my garbage downstairs once or twice a week. It was getting harder and harder to cart my garbage, and I also had to pay a pretty high fee for disposing it, since Hawaii has limited space for landfills. When I heard about a worm farm seminar being given by Mindy Jaffe, from Waikiki Worm Company, I decided to attend. That was four years ago, and I’m still using the worm farm I made after her seminar.
“At the seminar, I learned that making compost from my vegetable scraps and other organic waste would save me not only money but would make good fertilizer for my potted plants,” Lois said. “The farm consists of two plastic tubs that fit inside each other. At the seminar, I was given one ounce of Indian Blue worms in a cup of soil to start my worm farm.”
Compost worms are not the earthworms found in your backyard soil. Earthworms living in your backyard soil burrow deep in the ground and primarily eat bacteria, fungi and algae found in raw dirt. Compost worms are surface dwellers that live in the top 12 inches of soil and eat organic matter. Indian Blue worms (Perionyx excavates), Tiger worms (Eisenia foetida), and Red Wiggler worms (Lumbricus rubellas) are compost worms.
Lois continued, “After finishing the seminar, I took my notes and went home to try my luck at building a worm farm. I placed four empty tuna cans inside the lower tub to raise the upper tub and allow room for any liquid to drip down into the lower tub. The liquid, called leachate, is diluted 10:1 and used as liquid fertilizer.”
“I drilled holes in the bottom, sides, and lid of the upper tub to aerate the composting material and provide oxygen to the worms. I then stacked the tubs.”
To begin filling the worm farm, Lois wet cardboard, tore it into small pieces and placed a layer in the bottom of the upper tub. Next, the Indian Blue worms were added to the tub, along with soil, dried leaves, cut up veggie scraps and coffee grounds. She added another layer of damp, shredded newspaper and topped the newspaper with a layer of soil. The lid was placed on the upper tub, and the worm farm was ready to begin recycling her organic wastes.
As the worms feed on the organic material in the upper tub, they produce vermicastings, a rich fertilizer that can be used to amend vegetable beds and soil in potted plants. Vermicastings will not burn plants and have a coarse, damp texture. Organic material needs to be added to the worm farm on a continual basis to maintain a good supply of food for the worms.
I asked Lois where she kept her worm farm in her condo.
“Behind my sofa, because the only other free space is on my balcony, and I don’t want to lose that space,” she said.
I could tell from her grin that she was waiting for my reaction.
“Isn’t it smelly?” I asked.
“No, there is no smell at all. I keep a towel draped over the bin so my guests don’t even know it’s there. I like having it close to the kitchen so I can run over and drop my kitchen scraps in each day. If you have room, you can keep it under your kitchen sink.”
A waitress in the dining room heard our conversation and told us that Scripps Clinic had a worm farm to recycle their kitchen waste. We followed the waitress outside where she pointed to a large wooden container that resembled a dumpster.
“That’s the worm farm,” she said. “We put all our kitchen scraps in it and use the vermicastings to amend the soil in our flower beds around the clinic. It certainly has lowered the amount of garbage that goes into the trash cans.”
Many cities are recognizing the benefits of worm farms and are encouraging residents to use them. As part of a state-wide program to reduce landfill waste, Hawaii offers $1,000 grants to schools who participate in approved recycling projects. Many schools have used their grant money to begin composting their school’s cafeteria waste using a worm farm.
The city of San Diego has partnered with Dixieline Lumber and Home Center to offer vermicompost bins (worm farms) at a discounted cost. Residents apply online and are sent a discount coupon for the bin and another coupon that is good for one pound of Red Wiggler worms.
Having a worm farm inside your home may not appeal to everyone. But if it is kept outside in full shade, it will do fine in Yuma. Keep materials inside the worm farm damp but not soggy by adding a small amount of water, if needed. You will be surprised how quickly the worms will compost your kitchen and paper waste.
A worm farm is fun for anyone who enjoys trying something new and who wants to help our environment.
Happy gardening!