One of the delights of living in Yuma is being able to grow vegetables in winter. When friends up north are buried in snow, we are harvesting Swiss chard and radishes. It almost makes up for the triple-digit temperatures we endure each summer. Mid-September through October is the perfect time to plant your favorite vegetables.
When it comes to a vegetable garden, the easiest to maintain is one or more raised beds. Having raised beds instead of an in-ground garden allows you to easily prepare the correct combination of soil, compost and fertilizer to provide your vegetables with proper nutrients.
If you have Bermuda grass, you know the constant battle keeping it from taking over your garden. If raised beds are tall enough, you eliminate Bermuda grass from invading your beds.
Raised beds can be any height you wish, from one foot to four feet, depending upon how much work you want to put into constructing and filling the beds with soil and amendments. Keeping the width of beds four feet across makes them easy to tend.
Concrete blocks or water-resistant wood is most often used for constructing raised beds. If using concrete blocks, line the inside of the bed with a water-proof coating to keep water from seeping through the blocks.
Add a drip hose down the center of the bed to make watering easy. The length of time you water a bed depends upon the outdoor temperature and how well your soil retains water. When planting seeds, maintain constant moisture to help the seeds germinate.
If you prefer a flower garden instead of a vegetable garden, now is the time to sow seeds for a variety of plants that will flower throughout winter and spring. Transplants of petunia, geranium, snapdragon, stock, pansy, sweet alyssum and dianthus can be planted now. Sow seeds of African daisy, California poppy, nasturtium, clarkia, Bachelor’s buttons, bells of Ireland, larkspur, statice, baby’s breath and sweet pea.
Gardening is a fun and relaxing hobby that offers moments of solitude while enjoying the beautiful outdoors. And, of course, you have the added benefit of eating fresh vegetables and herbs picked from your garden.
Happy gardening.