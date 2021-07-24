As strange as it may seem, my favorite tree to watch on a windy day is the Fremont cottonwood, Populas fremontii. There are ten Fremont cottonwoods stretching the length of our back acre, all towering 60 feet into the blue sky. Flattened stems allow the leaves to spin and twirl with even the slightest breeze.
The cottonwood is a poplar tree belonging to the genus Populus. It is one of a handful of trees in Yuma that change color in the fall. When cooler weather arrives, its leaves turn a beautiful yellow color before falling to the ground.
The Fremont cottonwood was named in honor of Gen. John Fremont (1813-1890) who was a military officer and explorer of the Southwest. Beginning in 1842, he led five expeditions into the Southwest territory. He produced seven maps that illustrated the Oregon Trail and helped guide thousands of American settlers traveling west.
Plains cottonwoods, Populus sargentii, were grown by early settlers because they rooted easily and became mature trees quickly. In fact, they are the fastest growing tree in North America. A young tree can grow 6 feet in one year and will reach a height of 70 to 100 feet when mature. All a
settler had to do was cut a branch from a cottonwood, stick it in the ground, water it, and a sapling would soon grow.
Cottonwoods provided welcome shade and were the perfect spot for settlers to build their homes. Cottonwoods also provided food for livestock and wood for fence posts. The bark was brewed to make a medicinal tea used to cure a multitude of ailments. Native Americans used the bark to treat fevers and as an anti-inflammatory agent. The bark contains salicin and populin that were used as painkillers and were the precursors to aspirin.
Today, cottonwoods are used to manufacture plywood, matches, crates and paper pulp. In urban subdivisions where land is at a premium, a cottonwood’s large size makes it unsuitable for landscaping. It is a popular tree, however, for use in public parks. Cottonwoods provide excellent
shade around the West Wetlands fishing pond.
As of 2018, the largest known Fremont cottonwood is located in Skull Valley near Yarnell, Ariz. Its trunk circumference is 560 inches, its height is 102 ft. and its canopy is 160.5 feet.
The cottonwood’s common name comes from the fact that its seeds float with the wind encased in a piece of white fluff. When hundreds of cottonwood seeds drift through the air in June, you have the desert’s equivalent of a mini snowstorm. Although there are plenty of seeds produced, most cottonwood saplings grow from roots of the parent tree.
Cottonwood trunks and branches have a soft, fibrous inner core that causes them to break easily in a strong wind. A tree’s average life span is around 70 years, although some trees have lived to be around 140 years old.
Their towering canopies provide shade and shelter for all varieties of birds. Doves, sparrows, orioles, red-tailed hawks, screech owls, Great Horned owls, grackles, mocking birds and finches call cottonwood trees home.
You may not hear too many people praising cottonwoods for their beauty, but I think they deserve a first place award.
Happy gardening!