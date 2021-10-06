October Garden Club Activities
If you would like to learn about gardening and enjoy the fellowship of some very nice people, attend a garden club meeting. Visitors are always welcome.
Garden Club Facebook pages:
• AZ Western District Garden Clubs & Societies
• Yuma Desert Gardener
• Moody Garden Makers Gardening Club (MGM Garden Club)
• Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society
• Pecan Grove Garden Club
Garden Club Meetings:
• Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society meets the second Thursday of the month, 1:15 p.m., Foothills Library, 13226 S Frontage Road. Facebook: Yuma Orchid and African Violet Society
• Yuma Garden Club meets the second Monday, 1 p.m., at the Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Rooms B, C.
• Pecan Grove Garden Club meets the third Tuesday, 6p.m., at the Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Dr., Room A.
• MGM Garden Club holds their business meeting the last Tuesday of the month, 9 a.m., at the Cooperative Extension Office, 2200 W. 28th St. Every Tuesday morning between 7 and 9 a.m., club members arrive at Moody Garden, 2200 W. 28th St., to maintain the garden. Visitors are welcome to help.
• National Garden Clubs Youth Poetry Contest sponsored by Pecan Grove Garden Club: This year’s title is “Sing with the Songbirds – Exploring the Glory of Nature”. Call Marlena Parrott, 726-3904 for full guidelines.