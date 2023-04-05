Growing maize, or corn, dates back thousands of years to indigenous farmers who grew maize for grinding into cornmeal, for popping and for religious ceremonies. Archaeologists have found ears of flint corn in the Bat Caves of New Mexico that date 5,600 years old. Ancient corn varieties have the common name ‘Indian corn’, Zea mays durata. Flint corn has a hard outer shell that when dried is “hard as flint”, a type of quartz that was chipped to form tools, such as knives and arrowheads, by indigenous tribes.

Each tribe developed their own special corn varieties with unique kernel colors. From deep red and aqua to emerald green and orange-colored cobs, flint corn became a staple food that was highly prized by Native Americans.

