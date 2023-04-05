Growing maize, or corn, dates back thousands of years to indigenous farmers who grew maize for grinding into cornmeal, for popping and for religious ceremonies. Archaeologists have found ears of flint corn in the Bat Caves of New Mexico that date 5,600 years old. Ancient corn varieties have the common name ‘Indian corn’, Zea mays durata. Flint corn has a hard outer shell that when dried is “hard as flint”, a type of quartz that was chipped to form tools, such as knives and arrowheads, by indigenous tribes.
Each tribe developed their own special corn varieties with unique kernel colors. From deep red and aqua to emerald green and orange-colored cobs, flint corn became a staple food that was highly prized by Native Americans.
In the 20th Century, when industrialization and large farming operations took over food production, many varieties of corn, such as flint, were no longer needed. As these varieties stopped being grown, they slowly disappeared.
In the 1990s, an Oklahoma farmer named Carl Barnes, who was half Cherokee and half Scotch-Irish, grew corn on his farm. He noticed colored kernels appearing on some of the corn cobs and wondered if he could bring back some of the lost Native American corn varieties that were once covered with these colorful kernels. Through years of crossing varieties, Barnes was able to recover several corn varieties grown by tribes living in the Oklahoma area. He returned these varieties to the tribes who once grew them, adding another piece to their tribal histories.
One of his crosses was between a Pawnee miniature corn and a red Osage variety called ‘Greyhorse’. Kernels from the cross amazed Barnes. The kernels were translucent, and the cobs contained kernels in all colors of the rainbow. Barnes named it Rainbow corn and continued growing it and collecting seeds through the years.
When he could no longer plant his Rainbow corn, he luckily met Greg Schoen, another farmer interested in heritage corn varieties. Barnes offered him seeds of his Rainbow corn. During the next few years, Schoen continued growing Rainbow corn while moving to various states. In 2009, Schoen was in Arizona and met Bill McDorman, a fellow grower of heritage crops who owned Seeds Trust. Schoen gave him some of the Rainbow seeds, which McDorman planted successfully.
McDorman became director of Native Seeds/SEARCH, located in Tucson, and offered Rainbow corn seeds for sale. By now, the variety was called Glass Gem corn. Native Seeds/SEARCH is a non-profit organization whose goal is to protect and preserve the agricultural heritage of Native Americans. Seeds from various tribes are grown by the organization and offered for sale at nativeseeds.org to help keep heritage varieties from disappearing.
Glass Gem corn has become popular with gardeners, and Native Seeds/SEARCH often runs out of its supply of seeds for sale. You will find it in the “popcorn” section of their corn for sale.
After decades of hybridizing, Glass Gem corn is grown worldwide and gives many gardeners and farmers pleasure each time they open its husks to reveal the colorful kernels hidden inside.
Thanks to the efforts of Carl Barnes, who passed away in 2016, gardeners are able to enjoy growing Glass Gem corn.