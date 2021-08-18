The signs on the trail say “Going down is Optional, Going up is Mandatory.” They are designed to persuade casual day hikers to consider their relative preparedness against the challenges of a steep, sometimes hot return to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
One sign even has a colorful drawing of a man suffering a common heat exhaustion symptom: he’s vomiting onto the ground. I mean, that’s grim. That’s sort of the opposite of well-staged sunset selfies and uber-cute camping food photos, but that’s the truth. You can die from exposure on the canyon trails. I guess you can also suffer over-exposure from Instagram stories, but luckily there’s no service down there, so you can put all your focus on staying hydrated and cool.
The group I attempted a Rim-to-Rim trip with – four days backpacking, back in May – had spent what seemed like plenty of time preparing, including strategies for packing food, group training hikes, even watching a NatGeo documentary about the challenges of travelling the length of the canyon. “Into the Grand Canyon” follows a 750-mile journey east-to-west. I was heading down into the canyon for a 24.3 mile journey south-to-north, but it still seemed like a monumental task. I wondered if I was up for the challenge.
Walk every day
Early on in my training, I ran into a member of the group who is older than me by let’s say a few years. He’s also got the distinction of having already survived a Rim-to-Rim trip. I said to him, “Hey Bruce, I’m really looking forward to the trip,” as if we were planning a drive to a resort where we’d hang out by the pool.
He shot me a serious look and asked, “Are you walking every day? Like, every day?” Well, I wasn’t. I was uncomfortable with the level of seriousness he was giving this topic, but underneath it all, I was more uncomfortable with my naïve belief that what I was doing was adequate.
It’s a lot like being pregnant. When you’re pregnant, you notice that it seems like lots of other people are also pregnant. When you’re training to survive a wilderness adventure, it seems like lots of unprepared people are wandering into the wild – and some of them are expiring in the process or, worse, living with the indignity of rescue. I’m only partly kidding.
I have a social relationship with exercise. If someone will talk to me while I do it, or in a pinch, if I can lose myself in a funny podcast or riveting book on tape, I’ll do it. I intellectually understand that the benefits of exercise ought to be enough to weave it into my daily routine, but it’s not. I also want it to be fun. And so, I walk with friends at local parks and the canals, I do weight training with the most patient trainer on earth, and I climb stuff I don’t really want to climb with earbuds in listening to comedians who make me laugh (check out Smartless, MyFavoriteMurder and Working It Out.)
I did not do everything the folks who had done the trip before said to do. But I did climb something once every week, and I did some level of weight training three times a week, and I walked on flat ground once a week. Probably more importantly, I got out of bed every time I had something scheduled. I just stopped making excuses. Because, if you know Bruce, the last thing I needed was to ask a respected but skeptical elder to carry me out.
33 pounds is too much
The actual trip itself is fantastic. Everything you’d hope for. Breathtaking vistas at every turn. Solitude on an early morning trail. Changing and complex canyon colors as the sun arcs its way across the sky. The shared joy of a transformative journey with friends. The frequent no-shame snack breaks. Snakes and birds and bighorn.
It was also an exercise in living with discomfort and what that teaches you about yourself. We’re used to our modern conveniences. Like air conditioning, mattresses, ice cubes.
Each day we’d hike between 5 and 7 miles to the next campground, and because it was hot already in May, we’d leave very early. Then we’d arrive in camp around 10 a.m. and spend the next 10 hours trying to pass the time and stay cool.
You quickly let go of the ideal of looking good – or smelling good – and embrace the dirt and the sweat and the chance to be vulnerable in front of people you don’t know very well. It’s humanizing and that’s a powerful thing. It also gives you a sense of gratitude for your life and pride in the systems of your body – how you’ve trained them, how they respond to stress, and what you’re actually capable of.
In the weeks before the trip, when I’d confessed to my high school buddy Jackie that I was nervous she’d said, “My mom says you can do twice in competition what you do in practice – you’ll be fine.” Gayanne has been cheering for me since I was a pre-pubescent basketballer so she ought to know.
We all brought water filtration systems, and none of us needed to ever filter water. But I’m not sorry I brought it. It weighed 7 oz and if anything was wrong with the water line it would have saved my life. That’s a pretty good incentive to include it. I also brought a space blanket that weighed 7 oz (I guess I don’t really know how much 7 oz is) and again, lucky that I didn’t need it, but by God, we had them if one of us suffered a shock (like over how much the lemonade cost at Phantom Ranch).
I didn’t bring much extraneous stuff, and yet my pack was too heavy, largely with extra snacks. It was about 33 pounds with full water bags. I did not invest in a modern backpacking tent – mine was a 15-year old, three-season tent. Guess which season it did not cover? Summer in the desert. No ventilation. I mostly slept on picnic tables. That was fairly comfortable once you get used to the idea you probably won’t fall off.
I also did not invest in a modern lightweight sleeping bag. Mine was state-of-the-art in 1994 – when my brother was graduating from vet school in Fort Collins, Colo., and my parents splurged on an extra-long mummy bag for me. Maybe it was a consolation prize because they helped him pay for grad school? Years later, they also helped me pay for grad school, so if he never got a delux sleeping bag I guess he’s the sucker.
All to say, if you’re going to carry stuff on your back for 24 miles, it might as well be the absolute lightest, most modern, most reliable gear you can afford at that moment in time. Because you’ll feel every 7 oz on your way up and out.
I did carry a paperback book (“The Painted Veil,”by Somerset Maugham) and a journal, and was happy that I had both. The most blissful three hours I spent was partially submerged in the sub-60 degree water of Bright Angel Creek reading that novel, adjacent to the ill-named Cottonwood Campground, where the air temperature was hovering at 98F and there was virtually no shade.
Trail running and the pandemic
We learned early on our way down the trail that hiking etiquette meant deferring to anyone coming up the trail. People going down can afford to stop their stride, or step aside, so people shouldering a load, or just working hard against gravity have the best options. We also learned that due to the unique timing of our trip, we’d be emerging on the North Kaibab Trail on the opening day of the North Rim, which is May 15 each year. That meant we’d likely encounter as many as 1,000 folks coming down the trail that day. It was, after all, a Saturday, and the weather was gorgeous, and there would be extra pent-up demand due to the lifting of COVID restrictions.
For every one backpacker coming down, I saw probably five day hikers, and more like 20 trail runners. It was a veritable flood of trail runners – in both directions. As my party hiking out began to spread out on the trail, and I was more or less by myself, I decided to test the theory of trail etiquette. How well would people descending from the North Rim honor the theory that people climbing out – especially this one – at age 52, operating on little sleep, with a sore back and a heavy pack – were worth stepping aside for? Turns out, not so much.
And I was irritated. I resolved to stand my ground (isn’t that the American way?) and not yield an inch. I was going to make myself seen on the trail – (sometimes women of a certain age with greying hair feel sort of invisible, but I am 6 feet.) I was going to hold the center if I wanted to. And I started to shoot looks at anyone, especially the young, fit trail runners, with their matching t-shirts and loud conversations about “Brunch” and “New car” who didn’t overtly comply.
Look, I know the Grand Canyon, for all its grand-ness, is for everyone. And I know people have been trail running in the canyon for as long as there has been a canyon. Because it’s very competitive to get a permit to camp below the rim, the backpacking population is controlled.
But day hiking and trail running are not, and during gym closures of the pandemic, trail running on the Grand Canyon became even more popular than it already was.
Yet here I was on my final day in the canyon shooting death stares to all these well-intentioned if oblivious trial runners attempting to come down the trail 2 or 3 abreast. I mean, come on.
Then something shifted in me. I wondered who I was really hurting? Was I letting my stress and discomfort manifest itself in bad behavior, and glaring at people was the outcome? It was laughable. And I decided that maybe all I really needed was a way to entertain myself.
How you finish counts
I started to think of ways to surprise the trail runners – the burr under my saddle – pleasantly. I’d say “You guys look fresh as a daisy,” or “Anyone need a shot of tequila?” or “I want a matching t-shirt,” and the strangest thing happened. I started to get entertaining responses.
You think no extra expense of energy could be worth it, and you’d be, of course, wrong. People started to praise me. As in “You’re the one doing all the work, You’re carrying all your gear,” or “No, you look amazing!” or “That’s a pretty cool shirt you’re wearing!” (It was: my cousin’s husband Hal drew a picture of his chicken Fanny riding a bike.)
At the final water stop, I rested in the shade, another no-shame snacking stop, and all these wiry young men wearing ultramarathon shirts were milling about swapping war stories about races and complaining about the heat, and one guy said, “While we’re all complaining, this woman is carrying 30 lbs on her back.” I did not correct him – I was too amazed at my expanding heart.
A little further up the trail I met a retired married couple heading down who stopped to tell me about their several Rim-to-Rim backpacking trips over the years, and the love in their story and their support of me was truly moving. And then, in the final 20 minutes or so, I passed two small groups of day hikers – I was deep in thought, so I went halfway up the next switchback before I realized a pink-haired woman was calling to me.
“Hey, lady in the orange backpack. How far have you come?” she asked. I was directly above her by now, and I told her I’d come about 6 miles today, from Cottonwood, but nearly 20 over four days, from the South Rim. And these five people just spontaneously started applauding. I might have cried.
As I hauled myself out at the North Kaibab trailhead, the other folks from my group were there to cheer for me and take my picture. A trail runner who I’d met earlier started signing Sting’s “Every Step You Take” to me. And the song meant so much, because I realized I was grateful for every stinking step.