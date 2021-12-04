You may not realize how large the citrus family is since what is sold in grocery stores is just a small number of varieties that can be grown. From grapefruit and tangelos, to lemons and kumquats, more than 100 citrus varieties are available for planting.
The principal horticultural groups for citrus are citron (C. medica), lemon (C. limon), lime (C. aurantifolia), pummelo (C. grandis), kumquat (C. japonica), sour orange (C. aurantium), sweet orange (C. sinensis), mandarin (C. reticulata) and grapefruit (C. paradisi). Within each group are numerous varieties.
“All citrus grows well in our area,” said Dr. Glenn Wright, University of Arizona associate extension specialist and a citrus expert. “Citrus trees can be purchased now in nurseries throughout Yuma.
Choosing the right tree is mainly a matter of picking a variety of fruit you like eating.”
Being an evergreen shrub, citrus trees are not deciduous but do experience a slowing of growth during winter months. As the weather warms, usually by the end of February, growth resumes.
Growth slows again during our hottest months, June and July, and resumes the end of August through October.
Although hundreds of blossoms cover a tree, only about 2% become fruit. This is the tree’s natural way of thinning to protect its branches from breaking. Abundant citrus blooms attract pollinating insects, mostly honey bees and solitary bees, to ensure an abundant crop.
“Leave fruit on the tree until fully ripe for best flavor. Taste test the fruit to determine when it is ready to pick,” said Dr. Wright. “Often, green fruit is actually ripe and ready to eat. Cut a fruit open and check its flavor to see if the tree is ready to pick. Don’t depend on the color of the fruit.”
Although a newly purchased citrus tree is small; depending upon the variety, a mature citrus tree can cover a space up to 15 feet wide. This limits the number of trees one yard can hold.
When planting a citrus tree, choose a location in full sun that will accommodate its mature size.
When planting, dig the hole twice as wide as the container and the same depth. Plant the root ball high enough in the hole to allow room for the tree’s roots to settle. Make sure the graft union is above ground. As you backfill the hole, tamp the soil down lightly to remove any air pockets around the roots.
When purchasing a tree, think what uses you have for the fruit. Valencia, AZ Sweet and Hamlin are good varieties for juicing. Oranges that are easy to peel and eat include all navel varieties, tangelos, tangerines and blood oranges.
Weather conditions, amount of water and correct fertilizing all affect fruit production and length of time a tree produces fruit during a season.
“Citrus trees are fertilized three times a year. An easy way to remember when to fertilize is to fertilize on Valentine’s Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day,” said Dr. Wright. “The amount of fertilizer needed per year depends upon the age of the tree, its size and variety. Use a citrus fertilizer that contains all three nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. I highly recommend the U of A publication about growing citrus.” (www.extension.arizona.edu/citrus-resources)
“If your tree has yellow leaves, it probably has an iron or zinc deficiency,” said Bill Watts, MGM Garden Club member. “However, in winter, some of the tree’s leaves will yellow and drop to the ground. This is normal and nothing to worry about.”
A citrus tree does not need to be heavily pruned unless it has overgrown its location. Regular maintenance includes removing any sprouts near the base of the tree, diseased and broken branches, deadwood and crossed branches. Be aware that you will have a reduced crop of fruit the year after pruning.
“Late winter pruning is best,” said Dr. Wright. “Do not remove the tree’s lower branches because they shade the trunk to prevent sunburn. The best-tasting fruit is grown on those lower branches.”
“If your fruit splits, the cause may be irregular watering, sunburn or low nitrogen,” said Watts.
“If lower branches have been removed, paint the trunk with a half-and-half mixture of white, water-based paint and water to prevent sunburning the exposed trunk.”
“Soil should be watered from the trunk of the tree to just beyond the tree’s canopy to a depth of at least two feet. Citrus should be irrigated every 7 to 28 days, depending upon the season and soil type,” said Dr. Wright.
Pests affecting citrus include whiteflies, red scale, mites, leaf miner insects and aphids. A strong spray of water or an insecticidal soap spray will help control them.
Citrus psyllid insects carry HLB (hulongbong) disease. To date, they have not become a problem in Arizona. As psyllids feed on one tree and then feed on another, they spread the disease. Signs of HLB are curled leaves and small, misshapen fruit. To identify a psyllid, look for a tiny, brown insect that feeds with its rear end tilted in the air.
HLB disease blocks transport of food through the tree that ruins the fruit and eventually kills the tree. South Texas, Mexico, California, Florida and Louisiana have HLB disease that has eliminated large populations of citrus trees. Arizona works hard to keep citrus psyllids from entering the state. Call the Arizona Department of Agriculture (602-542-4373) if you think your tree might be infected.
If you have room in your yard for one more tree, consider planting a citrus tree to provide delicious fruit for many years to come.
Happy gardening.