What are millennials doing in their spare time? A National Gardening Survey found they are gardening. In fact, the survey showed over 6 million millennials between the ages of 18 and 34 are gardening. That’s exciting news. We need our younger generation to pick up watering cans and pruners and continue down the gardening path of life as we older folks head for the nearest recliner.
It appears the millennials’ desire to improve the environment and eat healthy has lead to this new-found interest in gardening. Although a large percentage of millennials live in rentals, they are gardening in containers on their patios and balconies. They also enjoy growing houseplants indoors.
Whether you are a millennial or not, container gardening is a great way to garden on a small scale and can be just as rewarding as tending a larger garden. The choice is yours whether to plant pots filled with foliage and flowering plants or vegetables and herbs. Of course, you can always plant several containers of both.
The key to successful container gardening is the correct soil mix that will hold moisture, provide essential nutrients to your plants and be economical. Most garden dirt is too heavy for container gardening and often has diseases or pests. One good soil mix is a combination of two parts sand, one part peat moss and one part good commercial potting soil. Add time-release fertilizer and mix well before filling containers with the soil.
Compost is always an excellent amendment to supply nutrients to your plants and can be purchased commercially or made by aging dried plant material and wet plant material so that it decomposes into compost.
Throughout the growing season, 1-2 tablespoons of organic fish emulsion can be added to water when watering your container plants to provide extra nutrients. Annuals and vegetables are heavy feeders and always welcome extra fertilizer.
When choosing containers, large ones that hold a good amount of soil are best. They allow plants’ roots to grow downward as much as they wish, and they hold enough soil to provide good nutrients to the plants. Large containers also hold enough soil to retain moisture longer so that you are not having to water daily.
For outdoor gardening, one variety of vegetable can be planted in each container. Vegetables to plant from seeds include beets, bok choy, carrots, celery, chard, collard greens, cucumbers, endive, kohlrabi, lettuces, leeks, parsnips, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, summer squash and turnips.
Plant four or five seeds in each container. Once the seeds have sprouted, thin seedlings to one to two plants so the container is not overcrowded as the plants mature. If you prefer transplants, there is always a good variety of vegetables to choose from.
Growing herbs in containers is also popular. Being able to snip herbs from your patio garden and add them to dishes you are preparing makes for the most flavorful food. Seeds or transplants for chives, dill, parsley, cilantro, thyme, mint, basil and many other herbs can be planted now.
Growing annuals adds cheery color to your patio. Plant seeds of clarkia, California poppy, calendula, nasturtium, lobelia or sweet alyssum. Plant transplants for petunia, stock, pansy or snapdragon.
Before planting, water the soil in each container completely. Plant your seeds or transplants and water again to ensure the soil is completely damp. To maintain even soil dampness as the plants mature, water regularly.
Place containers in locations where they will receive six hours of sunshine daily. If plants do not receive enough sunlight, they will not grow properly, and some plants will even die. If you do not have enough sunlight, or your plants are indoors, you can purchase a “grow light” that provides artificial sunlight to help keep plants healthy.
The beauty of a container garden is that you can place your pots anywhere you have room. On the side of a driveway, or on a patio or balcony, you can utilize any available space to grow plants that will produce flowers and vegetables. Start small with one or two containers and add more containers next season, if you find the gardening bug has bitten.