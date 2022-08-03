What are millennials doing in their spare time? A National Gardening Survey found they are gardening. In fact, the survey showed over 6 million millennials between the ages of 18 and 34 are gardening. That’s exciting news. We need our younger generation to pick up watering cans and pruners and continue down the gardening path of life as we older folks head for the nearest recliner.

It appears the millennials’ desire to improve the environment and eat healthy has lead to this new-found interest in gardening. Although a large percentage of millennials live in rentals, they are gardening in containers on their patios and balconies. They also enjoy growing houseplants indoors.

