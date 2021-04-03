Across the country, including Yuma, a second season of growing hemp for CBD oil, grain, fiber and seed has begun. Last year was a challenge for both large and small growers to see if they could raise and sell their hemp crops for top dollar.
With so many growers in the marketplace, prices fell, and 80% of hemp growers in 2020 were forced to close their operations. Those still growing hemp this year are taking things much slower and are waiting to see how public interest and market prices fare.
An increased interest in growing hemp began when the 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the Schedule 1 list of controlled substances and made it a legal crop to grow commercially. Each state was given the responsibility of imposing its own regulations for hemp production.
Hemp is not a new crop, having been grown since colonial times when it was used to make sail cloth and rope. In fact, hemp cloth was used to make the first American flag.
Now that it is a legal crop, there is renewed interest with some farmers to grow hemp as a rotational crop. It is of special interest to small farmers who focus on one main crop.
Robert Masson, assistant agriculture agent with the Yuma County Cooperative Extension Office, is conducting hemp research that compares 12 hemp varieties to see which ones have the best flavor for use in salad mixes and what agricultural practices improve the flavor of hemp leaves.
“I found that planting hemp seeds in October, when the weather was warmer, led to leaves with a bitter taste. It seems heat adversely affects their flavor,” Masson said. “We have weekly taste tests of the 12 varieties we are growing to see which ones maintain good flavor as they mature.”
Farmers can also grow hemp for its cannabidiol ingredient, better known as CBD. Hemp varieties grown for CBD are different from those grown for fiber. The main ingredient of CBD is THC, tetrahydrocannabinol. Hemp, unlike marijuana which is its cousin, has a low THC level.
THC is the ingredient that requires marijuana to be classified as a controlled substance. For hemp to be sold, its THC level must be 0.3% or lower. If a hemp crop has a THC level higher than 0.3%, it must be destroyed.
Once CBD is extracted from the hemp plant, it is diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut or hemp seed oil. Studies have shown that CBD oil can relieve symptoms associated with a variety of health issues, including chronic pain, depression and anxiety.
A 2019 Gallup poll showed 14% of Americans had used CBD products for pain. The Arthritis Foundation conducted a poll and found that 29% of those polled used CBD and reported improvement in joint pain and stiffness, leading to better sleep.
The Pink Chameleon Farm, located at Avenue A and County 16 ¾ Street, is cultivating hemp for CBD. Owner, Tim Rush, said, “This is our second year growing hemp, and we are still in the experimental phase. David Marchuk, agronomist at Desert Mirage Farm, is helping refine our
crop production methods. We are finding high public interest in CBD oil for relieving pain, such as arthritis pain.
“We also grow microgreens that are small seedlings of radish, kohlrabi and mustard. Microgreens have four times the nutrients mature plants contain and can be harvested and eaten freshly picked or added to salads and smoothies,” said Rush. “Microgreens are becoming more and more popular as the public learns about their high nutrient value. Our retail store in the old Bow and Arrow Hotel, 1215 S. 4th Ave., offers the public microgreens and fresh eggs, along with CBD oil and other CBD products.
“We are having an event April 17 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Pink Chameleon Farm to give the public an introduction to hemp, CBD products and foods that contain CBD oil. We are located at 16610 S. Ave. A near Somerton,” said Rush. “There will be kettle korn made with
CBD oil as well as CBD infused coffee, tres leche and sushi. We will also have hemp flower tastings. A low rider club will display their cars, and a tattoo artist will be using henna to create designs. We will have a little bit of everything relating to hemp for the public to enjoy.”
Hemp grown commercially is still in its infancy. Time will tell if it becomes a viable crop that is profitable for farmers to add to their crop rotation and consumers to use for medicinal purposes.
Happy gardening.