May is a special month for honoring our armed forces. On May 8, 1945, eleven months after Allied Forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, Nazi Germany surrendered. This date is celebrated as V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day). It was not the end of World War II, but with the surrender of Nazi Germany, the end of the war was in sight.
On that first V-E Day, celebrations were held throughout Europe and America. People crowded the streets laughing and hugging each other. After six long years, the end of World War II was eminent.
It would be another four months before Japan would surrender to the Allies on Aug. 15, 1945 (V-J Day). On Sept. 15, 1945, documents were signed officially ending World War II
Today’s Armed Forces Day on May 15 honors all six branches of the U.S. military – the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force. It is a day to thank those Americans actively serving in the U.S. armed forces.
Armed Forces Day began in 1949 when Louis Johnson, then-U.S. Secretary of Defense, designated the third Saturday in May as “Armed Forces Day” to replace separate Army, Navy and Air Force Days. During Johnson’s term as defense secretarye, the U.S. armed forces were unified under one government department – the Department of Defense.
The last Monday in May is Memorial Day, a national holiday to honor our military men and women who gave their lives protecting America.
National Garden Clubs, Inc., a nation-wide organization comprised of local garden clubs in all 50 states, began the Blue Star Memorial Marker Program to honor America’s active and retired military. Individual garden clubs purchase a plaque with a blue star at the top and the inscription, “A Tribute to our Armed Forces” below. The plaque is placed in a location where the public can view the marker and reflect upon the sacrifices our armed forces make while defending America.
Landscaping around each marker creates a “living memorial” to the men and women in our armed forces. Since its inception, garden clubs have placed over 3,000 Blue Star Markers throughout the United States.
“The Blue Star Memorial Marker program began in 1944 when the New Jersey State Council of Garden Clubs planted 1,000 dogwood trees along U.S. Highway 22 to honor World War I and World War II servicemen and women,” said Kathy Biver, MGM Garden Club treasurer. “This stretch of highway was called the Blue Star Drive in reference to blue star banners hung in families’ windows during World War I and World War II. Each blue star represented a family member serving in the military. If a family member died, a gold star replaced the blue star on the banner. If a family member was wounded, a silver star replaced the blue star.”
On March 14, MGM Garden Club dedicated a Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker located at the entrance to Robert J. Moody Demonstration Garden, 2200 W. 28th St. The marker, purchased by MGM Garden Club, rests on a large boulder donated and placed in the garden by IMAC Rock and Landscaping Co.
Members of MGM Garden Club and the Robert J. Moody family attended the dedication ceremony. MGM Garden Club was proud to have honorary MGM members Ellen Gardner and Elizabeth Moody in attendance.
Wendy Turner, director of Rainbow Station Children’s Choir, sang the National Anthem and “God Bless America.” MGM Garden Club member Cathy WilsonShill gave the benediction, Kathy Biver presented the history of the Blue Star banner and the Blue Star Memorial Marker program, and MGM President Peggy Taylor led the dedication ceremony.
“Sponsoring a Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker is our club’s way of saying thank you to our military for their service to our country,” Taylor said.
“We appreciate all our armed forces do each day as they strive to protect America. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” said WilsonShill.
“On Armed Forces Day, May 15, MGM Garden Club offers a special salute to the men and women serving locally at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station and the U.S. Army Proving Ground,” said MGM Garden Club member Ruth Ann Maguire. “We appreciate their service to our country.”
From the first troops who fought during the Revolutionary War, to present-day troops serving around the world, the U.S. Armed Forces have diligently protected the rights and freedoms of people around the world. On Armed Forces Day, Yuma’s garden clubs salute our military and thank them for their service.
Happy gardening.