Sharon Jessup has been a strong pillar in numerous Yuma organizations for 60 years. Her broad knowledge on so many subjects, her strong leadership skills, her creativity and her sincere wish to help others have all combined to make Sharon an indispensable supporter of Yuma’s Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, local garden clubs, and Yuma Co. Historical Society, to name a few.
She is a whirlwind of energy and positive vibes that has stirred the pot of so many local organizations and helped them move forward in their mission to provide exceptional service to Yuma.
Jessup is not a Yuma native. Her husband, Morris Jessup, was a lieutenant colonel in the Army assigned to various bases around the world. As a military wife, she learned how to travel “lean and mean” with four children in tow. “Bloom where you are planted” was a good description of Jessup during her husband’s military career. No matter where they were stationed, she was eager to learn about the area’s plants and wildlife.
In 1971, Jessup’s husband was assigned to the Yuma Proving Ground. After finishing his tour, the family planned on settling in Yuma. However, Morris was reassigned to a final three-year term of duty in Panama. After Panama, the family returned to Yuma and made it their permanent home.
A teenager in need of a home soon joined the Jessup family and became part of their active bunch. Sharon not only kept her five children busy with sports and after-school activities, but also found time to join Pecan Grove Garden Club and First Presbyterian Church. She volunteered decades of service to both organizations.
Over the years, Jessup held every office in Pecan Grove Garden Club multiple times and was coordinator for many of the club’s community service projects: planting trees in Yuma’s public parks, gifting Habitat for Humanity homeowners a tree to plant in their front yards, funding numerous landscape projects throughout Yuma’s public areas in conjunction with Yuma Parks and Recreation Department, and planting trees at elementary schools.
“It was always fun to work with Sharon creating educational displays for state garden club conventions and other special events. She is delightful to work with, and her enthusiasm is contagious. She is truly amazing and has done so much to make Yuma’s garden clubs flourish,” said longtime garden club member Elizabeth Moody.
Along with other Pecan Grove Garden Club members, Jessup has helped Yuma Girl Scouts create dried flower arrangements for the fair each year.
“The young scouts are always so inventive and come up with such pretty arrangements,” Jessup said. “I was glad I could help them learn how much fun it is to arrange flowers for their own personal enjoyment.”
Her knowledge of gardening and flower arranging is extensive, but her skills with a power saw are even better. Yes, I said a power saw. For more than a decade, this multi-talented lady has cut out and assembled over a thousand birdhouses that Pecan Grove Garden Club members painted, decorated and sold as their main fundraising project. Funds earned go back into the community as landscape projects.
“I have loved every second being a member of Pecan Grove Garden Club,” Jessup said. “I have made long-lasting friendships and worked with so many talented women on numerous projects. Those memories I will always cherish. And I’m pretty good with a power saw now.”
Through her love of wildlife, Jessup assembled an extensive collection of bird nests displayed at the Home and Garden Show over the years. She also created educational displays showing the types of citrus grown in Yuma, as well as her collection of seed pods saved from her world travels.
While a member of First Presbyterian Church, Jessup founded Cub Scout Troop 55 and spent 25 years working with Boy Scouts.
“Sharon helped scouts gain new skills they would never have learned without her creative leadership. She was a hands-on leader who took her scouts camping and on adventures I am sure they still remember, even though they are now fathers and grandfathers,” said Ruth Ann Maguire, a fellow garden club member.
She also volunteered her services to Girl Scouts for 60 years. Her enthusiasm and knowledge were eagerly shared with Yuma’s young girls, enriching their lives with all types of interesting projects and field trips.
“I can’t believe I once took 30 Girl Scouts to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. My goodness, I look back on that adventure and ask myself, ‘What was I thinking?’ But, oh, it was so much fun,” laughed Jessup.
For her exceptional dedication to both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, Jessup received many awards: Scouter of the Year, 2005; District Award of Merit, 1996; Alice Marshall Award for Community Service at the state level, 1995; Cactus to Pine Award, 1989, Gold Appreciation pin, 1983, and the Thanks Badge, 1977 – the highest national award for a volunteer – along with many other awards.
Having a spare moment or two, in 2005, Jessup was co-chairman of the Committee to Restore the Historic Sanguinetti Garden. Donations from Yuma’s garden clubs and grants funded the restoration of the garden locate dat 240 S. Madison Ave. During the restoration, she called upon her Boy Scouts for assistance. An Eagle Scout chose the garden as his project and headed a group of 10 scouts who planted over 250 plants in
Sanguinetti Garden. Jessup hauled lattice for fencing, bought soil amendments, plants and gravel, and dug and planted to bring the garden back to life. Today, Sanguinetti House Museum and Gardens is part of Arizona Historical Society.
This summer was bittersweet as Jessup constructed birdhouses in her workshop for the last time. After so many years dedicated to helping Pecan Grove Garden Club, she is moving to Texas to live near her son.
Jessup’s warm smile and enthusiastic personality will be sorely missed by all who know her and who have worked with her on so many projects benefitting Yuma. We cannot be sad at her leaving, however, because we are very sure she will soon be starting a gardening project in her new hometown or helping a group of scouts learn about Texas birds.
Sharon Jessup is a special person who lives life in full bloom, no matter where she is planted.
Happy gardening, Sharon!