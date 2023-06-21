What is the largest museum in the United States?
The Smithsonian Institution located in Washington, D.C. It has over 155 million works of art along with plant and animal specimens housed in nineteen museums. It also includes the National Zoological Park famous for its collection of animals from around the world.
The Institution’s mission is to preserve heritages, discover new knowledge about the world we live in and share the museum’s collections and information with people world-wide.
Items found at the Smithsonian have been donated by individuals, private collectors, federal agencies and other museums and organizations. Some items have even been purchased.
The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History houses approximately 90% of the Smithsonian’s collections and is one of the most comprehensive collections of natural history specimens in the world. As large as eighteen football fields, everything from rocks and dried plants to insects and fossils are stored or displayed in this museum. Its collections preserve the earth’s past and present and allow researchers to use items from the collections to advance scientific knowledge through research projects. Over nine million specimens are available online for scientists and researchers from around the world to use for their research.
Besides research, the Natural History Museum’s collections are borrowed long-term by other museums and educational institutions. Traveling exhibitions visit hundreds of U.S. cities each year and are viewed by millions of people.
Digitally, the Smithsonian has more than 30 mobile apps, digital magazines and millions of images located on their Collections Search Center website. Their social media platforms include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
The Smithsonian Science Education Center provides programs to help school district leaders learn about programs offered by the Smithsonian for use in K-12 science education programs.
For insect aficionados, the Entomology collection housed at the Natural History Museum is one of the world’s largest. With over 35 million specimens, the collection shows the diversity of insects worldwide. From seven million insects in its Coleoptera collection (beetles) to 3.2 million insects in its Diptera collection (true flies), an impressive number of insects are preserved for current and future scientific research.
The Lepidoptera collection has over four million specimens mounted and housed in 30,000 drawers, along with 3,000 specimens displayed in jars filled with alcohol. Both larval and adult specimens are displayed in this extensive collection.
Besides the Entomology collection, there is a Butterfly Pavilion where the public can stroll through a temperature-controlled building while watching hundreds of butterflies from around the world flit about searching for flowers to feed on. If lucky, a butterfly might land on your head or shoulder before flying away. The temperature is kept at 80 degrees with 80% humidity, perfect for butterflies.
The O. Orkin Insect Zoo is also housed in the Smithsonian and is the oldest continuously operating insect zoo in the U.S. It opened in 1976 and displays live insects and other arthropods.
Crawling, fluttering, hopping, and swimming members of the arthropod world are housed in a large room with individual glass cases lining the walls. Visitors can watch a tarantula devouring a cricket, a praying mantis feasting on a grasshopper and an orb spider spinning its intricate web.
If you visit Washington, DC, take a day or two to explore the Smithsonian Institution and be sure to visit the National Museum of Natural History. You will be amazed at the vast assortment of insects housed there.