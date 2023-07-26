And it’s one, two, three strikes you’re out at the old ball game. Baseball has been a beloved American sport since the NY Knickerbockers challenged the NY Baseball Club to a game in 1846. One hundred and sixty-six years later, the boys of summer still take to the field to challenge their opponents.
The Boston Red Sox has been a popular team since it formed in 1901 as one of the American League’s eight charter teams. Babe Ruth was their star player, and the team won the first World Series in 1903 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox won four more championships by
1918. However, their luck changed when they sold their star player, Babe Ruth, to the New York Yankees in 1920. The team suffered an 86-year drought with no championships until 2004 when they won their sixth World Series. Since 2004, they have won three more World Series.
Fenway Park has been home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912 and is the oldest stadium in Major League baseball. Over a century later, in 2015, Fenway Park began a new project with the addition of a rooftop garden, called Fenway Farms, built above the Red Sox’s front office. The Red Sox team, headed by Linda Henry, Red Sox Foundation board member, Green City Growers and the engineering firm of Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, designed and built the garden.
The 5,000-square-foot container garden supplies vegetables and herbs for fine dining at Fenway Park Dell/EMC Club and several other concessions within the park. Extra vegetables grown in the garden do not go to waste and are donated to a community charity called Lovin’ Spoonfuls that feeds over 600 families.
The garden consists of rows of large, black plastic milk crates lined with landscape cloth, filled with dirt, and planted with a variety of vegetables. PVC pipe runs down the middle of the rows, with feeder hoses watering each carton.
A beehive rented from The Best Bees Company provides pollination for the garden’s plants.
From asparagus and tomatoes to cilantro and rosemary, a variety of vegetables and herbs are grown. Adjacent to Fenway Farms is rooftop dining at the Vineyard Vines Club. Raised beds overflowing with vegetables and flowering plants add charm to the area, with the vegetables used in many of the club’s entrees.
The public’s enjoyment of Fenway Farms inspired the Red Sox owners to fund construction of a replica of Fenway Farms on the rooftop of Boston Children’s Museum in 2022. The garden is a new source of hands-on learning activities for children visiting the museum.
“The garden is an exciting outdoor exhibit and is a space for children to explore how plants are grown and how they travel from garden to table,” said Carole Charnow, President and CEO of the museum. “It is our hope that our gardening lessons will inspire children to become environmental stewards.”
Other baseball teams that have followed the urban garden trend in their stadiums are the Denver Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres.
If you are thinking of starting a garden this fall, you might want to copy the idea of using heavy-duty plastic milk cartons lined with landscaping material for a container garden. You can begin with one or two cartons and plant your favorite vegetables, either transplants or seeds.
Keep the soil moist while seeds sprout and transplants establish good roots. You will soon be picking your own organic vegetables and herbs.