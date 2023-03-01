Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 40F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.