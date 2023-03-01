Now is the time to purchase fruit trees to plant in your yard. From apples and plums, to peaches and apricots, there are a surprisingly large number of fruit trees that grow well in Yuma. You can purchase bare-root trees or trees grown in containers. The choice is yours as to which you buy.

Bare-root trees should be soaked 24 hours in water before planting to hydrate their roots. Container trees are planted directly in the ground. Once mature, a fruit tree will not only provide enough fruit for eating but also for making jams, jellies and drying for later use. You can even puree fruit and oven-dry the puree to make fruit leather.

