Now is the time to purchase fruit trees to plant in your yard. From apples and plums, to peaches and apricots, there are a surprisingly large number of fruit trees that grow well in Yuma. You can purchase bare-root trees or trees grown in containers. The choice is yours as to which you buy.
Bare-root trees should be soaked 24 hours in water before planting to hydrate their roots. Container trees are planted directly in the ground. Once mature, a fruit tree will not only provide enough fruit for eating but also for making jams, jellies and drying for later use. You can even puree fruit and oven-dry the puree to make fruit leather.
Varieties that grow in Yuma require a low number of chill hours, between 250 and 300 hours, in order to set fruit. Chill hours are the number of hours between Nov. 1 and Feb. 15 when temperatures are between 32 degrees and 45 degrees F. Chill hours are necessary for a fruit tree to flower and set fruit in spring and are cumulative hours and do not have to be continuous hours.
“Trees with low chill hours grow in Yuma and can be planted while our temperatures are mild,” Pat Fox, manager of Yuma Nursery, said. “Apple varieties with low chill hours include ‘Anna’ (200 chill hours), ‘Golden Dorsett’ (100 chill hours) and ‘Ein Sheimer’(100 chill hours). They are all self-pollinating.”
Apricots belong to the rose family (Rosaceae) and are native to China. Some varieties that grow in Yuma are ‘Gold Kist’ (300 chill hours), ‘Katy’ (400 chill hours), ‘Castlebrite’ (450 chill hours) and ‘Patterson’ (500 chill hours). Because they require more than 250 chill hours, they will not produce fruit if winter weather stays too warm. ‘Gold Kist’ and ‘Katy’ produce in late May to early June, ‘Castlebrite’ produces in May, and ‘Patterson’ produces in June. All varieties are self-pollinating and do not require a second tree.
Peaches are also native to China. Freestone varieties that grow in Yuma include ‘August Pride’ (300 chill hours), ‘Babcock’ (250-300 chill hours) ‘Bonanza Miniature’ (250 chill hours or less), and ‘Eva’s Pride’ (100-200 chill hours). Semi-freestone varieties include ‘Earligrande’ (275 chill hours), ‘Flordagrande’ (100 chill hours or less), and ‘Flordaprince’ (150 chill hours). Clingstone varieties include ‘Desert Red’ (200-300 chill hours) and ‘Desert Gold’ (250 chill hours). All are self-pollinating.
‘Desert Red’ and ‘Flordaprince’ produce late April to mid-May. ‘Earligrande’ and ‘Eva’s Pride’ produce in May, and ‘Babcock’ produces in June. By planting several varieties, you can have a continuous supply of peaches all summer, if the birds don’t beat you to them.
Japanese plum trees that require 250-300 chill hours include ‘Gulf Gold’, ‘Gulf Ruby’ and ‘Beauty’. All are self-pollinating and produce fruit from mid-June through July. ‘Santa Rosa’ plum requires 400 chill hours but does well in Yuma. ‘Santa Rosa’ was bred in 1906 by famed
horticulturist, Luther Burbank, at his Santa Rosa, Ca, plant research center. Burbank bred over 800 varieties of fruits and vegetables, and ‘Santa Rosa’ plum was one of his finest hybrids.
Novelty fruit trees are also fun to grow, such as ‘Fuyu’ persimmon (200 chill hours) and ‘Shinseiki’ Asian pear (350-400 chill hours).
If the new tree has multiple side branches, choose a few of the strongest and best placed branches and cut away all others. Too many small side branches drain energy from the tree and prevent several main branches from establishing. Eventually, you will choose one main branch and prune away others.
After a tree’s first year, pruning can be done any time during its dormant period in winter.
Pruning helps the tree produce good-sized fruit and prevents branches from splitting or breaking under the weight of too many fruit per branch. Un-pruned trees bear mostly on branch tips, causing great strain on the branches. When pruning, make your cut just above a bud facing outward and make the cut at a downward slant away from the bud. This will prevent rainwater from pooling at the bud.
Remove all fruit the first year a fruit tree is planted in order to help strengthen the tree’s root system instead of producing fruit. Thereafter, to have larger fruit, remove extra young fruit from branches, leaving fruit every six inches or so. When apples are small, remove all but two apples from clusters.
For peaches, prune branches back by one-half. Apple trees are pruned as needed to maintain their shape. Plums produce on branches for 2-4 years and don’t require the same type of pruning as peaches or apples. Low-chill plum varieties, called Japanese plums, were developed by the University of Florida. These varieties need more pruning than European plums and should have 1/3 of their new wood pruned away each year.
Apricots produce on previous season’s shoots and on spurs of older wood. To stimulate new growth for next year’s crop, prune new branches by one-half and remove the oldest fruiting wood. Branches will produce for 2-4 years and then should be removed.
If you have room in your yard, plant a fruit tree or two, and you’ll soon be harvesting delicious fruit.