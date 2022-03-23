It is exciting to once again enjoy the Yuma County Fair, March 29 -April 3. The fair’s theme is “New Beginnings – County Fair with a Desert Flair.” Yuma’s garden clubs sponsor the Open Horticulture section where the public can see what plants grow well in Yuma and how to arrange plant materials to create beautiful flower arrangements.
Both the public and garden club members are encouraged to enter their cut plant specimens, houseplants and flower arrangements on Monday, March 28, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. or Tuesday, March 29, from 8-9 a.m. Bring your entries to the “big tin building” at the fair.
Judging begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the fair opens to the public at 2 p.m. Entries will be taken home on April 3, 8-9 p.m. or April 4, 8-9 a.m. The more plants entered in the Open Horticulture section, the more fun and interesting it will be for those walking through the area. All gardeners are invited to cut off stems of their favorite plants, shrubs and trees in their yards and enter them. The public always enjoys seeing what grows in Yuma.
The theme for the show is “Arizona, Land that We Love.” Adult floral design titles are: Grand Canyon-Majestic Beauty (reservation required), Antelope Canyon-Color Swirl (reservation required) and Copper Canyon (reservation required). Call 918-716-7322 to reserve a spot in the floral designs.
Two regular-sized floral design titles are open to the public and garden club members. These arrangements are for fun and we hope to have the public participate. The first title is Land of Sunshine – Golden Glow. The second title is Land of Sunsets – Color Contrasts and is for arrangers who have never won a blue ribbon at the fair for a floral design.
Titles for adult petite floral designs (under 8 inches in height) are: Nature’s Bounty, Down on the Farm and Going Green. The public is invited to make arrangements for these titles.
The Artistic Crafts title is “Echoes from the Past”. Using fresh and/or dried plant material, crafty people can create a topiary, wreath, pot-et-fleur and decorated gift box, hat, or corsage.
Framed pictures made from dried plant material can also be entered.
Junior regular-sized floral design titles are: Saguaro-Soaring High, Ocotillo Beauty and Prickly Pear Paradise. Junior petite floral designs (under 8 inches in height) are: Wily Coyote, Cactus Wren-Our State Bird and Jumpin’ Jackrabbit.All floral designs can be made from dried or fresh plant materials. No artificial materials are allowed. Refer to the fair book p. 45-46 for more details about each title’s requirements.
If flower arranging is not your thing but growing plants is, you can enter your best specimens for: roses, bulbs, annuals, perennials, vines, trees, shrubs and herbs. You can also enter all types of plants in containers, orchids in bloom, and your garden’s best fruits and vegetables. All horticulture entries must be grown and cared for by the exhibitor for at least 90 days before entering them. Refer to the fair book p. 44 for requirements to follow when entering your cut specimens.
Go online to yumafair.com to enter your horticulture and floral designs. Click: (online entries) (online open entries) and (register) Follow the directions. Your tags will be waiting for you at the fair when you bring in your entries. If you are unable to enter your plants and flower arrangements online, workers at the Open Horticulture area will help you enter them on March 28 and 29.
Correct conditioning of cut plant material will keep your entries looking fresh throughout fair week. A cut plant wilts if there is an air-lock in its stem which stops water from moving upward.
To prevent this, cut your garden plants and place them in a bucket of lukewarm water. Once indoors, re-cut each stem underwater to ensure there is no air-lock and water can continue moving up the stem. With proper conditioning, your horticulture entries and flower arrangements will look pretty the entire week of the fair. Bring your entries to the “big tin building” on March 28 (4:30-6:30 p.m.) or March 29 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and help our local garden clubs show the public what grows in Yuma.