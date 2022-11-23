A friend of mine, an avid gardener who enjoys planting new and interesting trees and shrubs just to see if they will survive, planted several varieties of jujube trees. I visited his home recently to taste the jujube’s unique fruit.
Just three years old, the tree was already about five feet tall and had drooping branches. Its reddish-brown fruit were the size of an apricot and hung down along the branches. Technically, its fruit is called a drupe because of the stony pit in the center. The fruit were so ripe that they immediately fell to the ground when touched.
Tasting the fruit, I was reminded of a persimmon, but the flesh had the firm texture of an apple.
My friend said he thought the fruit tasted like a cross between a date and an apple. Most literature about the jujube states the fruit has an apple-like flavor when first ripe and takes on a date-like flavor as it ages, wrinkles, and dries.
Jujube, Ziziphus jujube, is native to China and is a deciduous fruit tree that grows 15 to 30 feet tall and wide, depending upon the variety. You can regularly prune the tree during early winter to maintain a size that fits your location. Drooping branches, with glossy, green leaves, give the tree a weeping shape. Sharp thorns protrude along each branch, making it necessary to wear long-sleeved gloves when pruning or harvesting fruit.
Plant a sapling at least 30 feet from your home’s foundation and 50 feet from water pipes or septic systems since its roots can extend 12 to 25 feet deep at maturity.
Blooms appear in spring and throughout summer. Many varieties are self-pollinating, but it is best to have two trees for good fruit production. Fruit ripens throughout its flowering period and can be picked as they ripen. Size and flavor of the fruit varies according to the variety. Some varieties have small, berry-like fruit that are not flavorful, while other varieties have delicious fruit.
‘Li’ is a popular jujube variety grown for its flavorful fruit. The fruit has a thin skin that turns reddish-brown when ripe. ‘Lang’ has pear-shaped fruit and is often planted as a pollinator for the ‘Li’ variety. A new cultivar, ‘Honey Jar,’ has crisp fruit with a distinctive nutmeg/cinnamon flavor.
An oval pit is nestled in the center of each jujube fruit, giving it the nickname Chinese Date.
Starting a tree from a seed produces an inferior plant, and it is best to purchase a seedling that has been grafted.
The jujube is a tough tree that grows well in our hot climate and is fairly drought-tolerant, although regular watering ensures good fruit production. Jujubes are primarily grown in Texas and the Southwest where they grow in full sun.
Sprouts growing from the plant’s roots need to be regularly removed so that a thicket of branches does not form. Cut off all sprouts at or below ground level. These sprouts will not produce fruit.
An application of nitrogen-rich fertilizer in spring, just before fruiting begins, and monthly applications throughout the summer will encourage good fruit production.
In traditional Chinese medicine, jujube fruit and seeds are commonly used in botanical formulas to promote sleep and relaxation, reduce anxiety, boost digestion, protect the heart and prevent some cancers.
‘Jujube Indian Green,’ Ziziphus mauritiana, is a different variety with the same tasty flavor and crisp texture as Chinese varieties but with a more bush-like shape. Its fruit are usually eaten while green. Chinese jujube varieties are often grafted onto Z. mauritiana’s strong rootstock.
Jujube Indian Green is grown in Vietnam, India and Thailand.
Jujube saplings can be found at Raintree Nursery and Tropical Bonsai Nursery online and at Shamus O’Leary Tropicals in Phoenix (greenlifebyshamusoleary.com).
Although the jujube has been a popular fruit tree in China for thousands of years, it is just beginning to gain popularity in America. It is an easy tree to grow in Yuma and requires little water to produce an abundant supply of tasty fruit.