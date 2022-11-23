A friend of mine, an avid gardener who enjoys planting new and interesting trees and shrubs just to see if they will survive, planted several varieties of jujube trees. I visited his home recently to taste the jujube’s unique fruit.

Just three years old, the tree was already about five feet tall and had drooping branches. Its reddish-brown fruit were the size of an apricot and hung down along the branches. Technically, its fruit is called a drupe because of the stony pit in the center. The fruit were so ripe that they immediately fell to the ground when touched.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you