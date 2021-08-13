Often called the King of Fruits, the mango is a specialty fruit tree that can be grown in Yuma within a micro-climate. Mango, Mangifera indica, is a member of the cashew family and is one of the most important and widely cultivated fruits in tropical areas around the world.
Mangoes are considered to be indigenous to southern Asia and have been grown in India for about 5,000 years. They are mentioned in writings during the 4th and 5th centuries B.C. when Buddhist monks carried mangoes to Malaysia and eastern Asia. These sweet fruits were carried
to East Africa and Brazil, and by the 19th century, Spanish explorers had introduced mangoes to Mexico.
Mango seeds were brought to Florida in 1833 by Dr. Henry Perrine. His trees died, but seeds imported to Miami from the West Indies by Dr. Fletcher, in 1862, lived and became the parent trees for mangoes grown in southern Florida.
Later, seeds from a mango tree brought from India to Miami by Capt. Haden were grown and survived. Upon his death, his widow named this variety ‘Haden’ in her husband’s honor. The ‘Haden’ variety has become one of the most popular varieties grown today because its tough skin makes it excellent for shipping. 90% of mangoes grown in Hawaii are ‘Haden’ mangoes.
India is still the largest producer and exporter of mangoes (65% of the world’s mango crop). Around 500 varieties of mangoes are grown world-wide. Favorite commercial varieties include ‘Tommy Atkins,’ ‘Keitt,’ ‘Kent,’ ‘Haden,’ ‘Ataulfo’ and ‘Francis.’
“Champagne mango” is a commercial name for a variety of ‘Ataulfo’ mango and is the variety I am growing. The champagne mango is named for grower, Ataulfo Morales Gordillo, from Chiapas, Mexico. He developed this variety by crossing several mango trees found in the Soconusco region of Chiapas. The fruit is about as long as your hand and is kidney shaped.
Being a tropical fruit tree, the mango cannot tolerate freezing or exceedingly hot temperatures. To grow a mango successfully in Yuma, a gardener must create a micro-climate that protects the tree against both winter freezes and hot August temperatures. My mango grows in a micro-climate created by a towering cottonwood tree that provides afternoon shade in summer and full sun in winter when the cottonwood’s leaves are gone. A fig tree and a citrus tree on either side of the mango create a pocket of warmth in winter and protect it from strong winds.
In this sheltered location, my mango has grown from a three-foot sapling to a 15-foot tree that has produced a bountiful crop of mangoes this August. It is best to plant a mango tree in early fall or spring. When planting, dig a hole twice the width of the tree’s container and as deep as the container. Mix gypsum with the hole’s soil to loosen it and help leach out salts. Add a small amount of aged steer manure to the soil and use this soil to fill in the hole. Make sure the tree’s graft union is above ground when planting.
In April, clusters of tiny, pink blooms will appear on the ends of the branches. These flowers are pollinated by a variety of insects. You don’t need a second tree for pollination since each tree has about 25% male flowers and the rest are hermaphroditic blooms, with both male and female pollinating parts. At least half the blooms fall off, ensuring the remaining blooms produce large-sized fruit. The fruit is slow growing and takes about four months to fully mature and be ready to pick.
To help a young tree grow remain healthy, remove any blooms during the first three years. After that, allow the tree to produce fruit. It is said a mango will produce annually until about 10 years old. After that, it produces bi-annually. My tree seems to be producing bi-annually since I had no crop last year but a heavy one this year. A mango tree can live 40 to 60 years.
When ripe, the fruit changes from green to a golden-yellow color. When the fruit feels slightly soft to the touch, it is ready to pick. In India, mangoes are picked while green to avoid birds pecking them. They are layered in straw for about a week to ripen. Commercially, ethylene gas is often used to turn green mangoes a golden-yellow color.
The sap of the mango tree is irritating to a person’s skin and will cause black spots on the fruit if sap drips on it. Wash mangoes after picking and wash your hands to remove any residual sap.
Mangoes can be eaten fresh, or peeled, chunked and frozen mixed with 1 part sugar to 10 parts mango chunks. Some gardeners make chutney or relish with their mangoes. You can also make jam if you are really energetic.
Pruning is not done until the fourth year. Pruning removes any diseased or broken branches. Often, the tree is topped to prevent it from growing so tall the fruit cannot be picked. If topped, the central upward-growing branch is cut at about 14 feet. If lower branches are removed, the exposed trunk should be painted with 50-50 white latex paint and water to prevent sunburn. However, the lower branches can be left on the tree to shade the trunk if they are not in the way.
Mangoes are high in fiber as well as vitamins A and C. A study of obese people who ate 2/3 cup of mangoes daily for 12 weeks showed a lowering of blood sugar levels, possibly from the fruit’s high fiber that slowed sugar absorption.
If looking for an unusual fruit tree to plant, you might like growing a mango. With the right location, in about five years you will have your own mangoes to pick and enjoy.
Happy gardening.