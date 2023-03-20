COURTESY PHOTOS
The Cocopah Ladies Golf Club at Cocopah Golf and RV Resort recently raised about $1,500 to buy six plastic picnic tables for Pecan Grove Elementary School, plus another $563 for hygiene products for fifth grade students at that school. Members of the golf club and of the men’s club at the same resort visited the school on Feb. 21 to assemble the tables, which replace deteriorating wooden tables where students previously enjoyed some of their lunches outdoors an attended classes outdoors. The ladies golf club also brought cupcakes for the students to enjoy.