Kate Sumner
Kate Sumner of Yuma earned a place for herself on the Dean’s List at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., for the recently completed spring semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kate Sumner
Kate Sumner of Yuma earned a place for herself on the Dean’s List at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., for the recently completed spring semester.
Sumner needed to earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 credits to earn the academic honor at the liberal arts college in Kenosha.
Jennifer Daniels
Jennifer Daniels appears on the honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College in Washington state for the recently completed spring semesters.
She needed at grade-point average of at least 3.0 to appear on the honor roll.
Sunny. Hot. High near 115F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. Hot. High 117F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.