Academic honorees at SNHU
Nine Yuma-area residents have been named to President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer 2022 semester.
Full-time students must earn a minimum 3.7 grade-point average to earn the academic honor.
Named to the list from the Yuma area were Jade Macadaeg, Edgar Fuentes, Maria Navarro Leon, Katherine Demarcy, Kali Rector, Kaitlyn Myers, Corey Simpson, Ryan Hetu and Garrett Jolliff.
Kaden Simonton
Kaden Simonton has been named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the summer 2022 semester.
Simonton needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 as a full-time student to earn the honor.
Kaitie Racey
Kaitie Racey of Yuma has enrolled at James Madison University in Virginia for the fall semester.
Racey’s major is individualized study.
Founded in 1908, James Madiso University is located in the Shenandoah Valley.
