Billie Ciotti
Billie Ciotti of Yuma has earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the College of Veterinary Medicine of Midwestern University.
Ciotti, the daughter of Carrie and Sonny Ciotti of Yuma, received her degree at a graduation ceremony held at Midwestern’s Glendale campus on June 1.
A 2015 graduate of Gila Ridge High School, she earned her associate’s degree in science from Arizona Western College in 2017. While studying Yuma, she got exposure to veterinary medicine at Desert Veterinary Clinic and at the Humane Society of Yuma.
At Midwestern, she juggled her studies with serving as president, vice president and education directo for the National Student Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society.
During her clinical year at Midwestern she completed work alongside specialists at Midwestern’s CVM teaching hospital and with the Phoenix Zoo, Arizona multispecialty hospitals and Arizona Humane Society.
Ciotti has accepted a position as a small animal rotating intern at an emergency and specialty hospital in Arizona.
She anticipates continuing to practice in Arizona as a small animal emergency veterinarian.
Eric Chiarito
Yuma resident Eric Chiarito was named to the Dean’s List at State University of New York, at New Paltz, N.Y., for the spring semester of 2022.
To make the list, he needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.3 while carrying a full-time course load.