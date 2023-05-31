Annalee Blades
Annalee Blades, of Yuma has earned her bachelor’ss degree from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
She was among 762 bachelor of arts degree recipientso during the 177th Commencement ceremony in May.
On Dean’s List at SNHU
Two Yuma residents have made the Winter 2023 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
Cole Westerman and Ruben Padilla needed to earn minimum grade point averages of 3.5 to make the list for the semester that began in January and concludes in May.
Hunter Nelson
Hunter Nelson of Yuma is one of 1,240 students who appear on the Dean’s List at Utah Tech University in St. George for the recently completed spring semester.
He needed a minimum 3.5 grade point average to make the honor roll.
