Shannon Stone
Shannon Sone, a Yuman who is a doctoral student in biology at Georgia State University’s College of Arts and Science, has received a fellowship with the university’s Brains & Behavior Fellows program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Shannon Stone
Shannon Sone, a Yuman who is a doctoral student in biology at Georgia State University’s College of Arts and Science, has received a fellowship with the university’s Brains & Behavior Fellows program.
The Neuroscience Institute at Georgia State runs the Brains and Behavior (B&B) Fellowship program for graduate students across many disciplines whose research contributes to the field of neuroscience.
The program promotes collaboration between departments and supplements graduate-level education at the university.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 104F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 101F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.