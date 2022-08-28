Abigail Jensen
Abigail Jensen of Yuma has earned a bachelor’s degree from Fort Lewis College in exercise physiology.
Jensen was one of graduates who took part in May in the spring commencement ceremony at the four-year institution located in Durango, Colo.
