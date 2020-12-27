Marilyn Garcia Chavez
Kofa High School student Marilyn Garcia Chavez has been selected to represent the southwestern region on the Arizona Youth Art Council, a program that is part of the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Chavez is an Advanced Placement Studio Art student and member of the Kofa Art Club. Kofa art teacher Amy Seeley says Garcia is also the first student from Kofa to be selected for the role, which is a grants-based position that advocates for youth art programs around the state.
“We couldn’t be more excited to work with these exceptional young people,” said Elisa Radcliffe, Arts Learning Manager at the Arizona Commission on the Arts. “Each brings to the table incredible passion, creativity, and lived experience. Their wisdom and insights will be invaluable as we seek to enhance and expand our service to young Arizonans.”
Only one student per year is selected to represent each region and the group works to ensure that the perspective of young artists is considered when the Arizona Commission on the Arts makes programming and policy decisions.