Vennecia Lopez
Yuma resident Vennecia Lopez has received a $750 scholarship from the National Court Reporters Association to continue her studies at Cuyahoga Community College.
Lopez, who currently writes 90 words a minute, plans to graduate in 2024, with a goal of pursuing a career as an official court reporters.
“This scholarship paid my entire summer tuition,” Lopez said, adding she first heard about the court reporting profession about five years ago when she began her current job as a courtroom clerk.
“For those that want a rewarding and lucrative career in the court system, love law and order, but dislike public speaking, court reporting is for you,” she said.
To be eligible for the scholarship, she had to complete the assocation’s Intro to Steno Machine Shorthand program, a six- to eight-week online course.
Dylan Phillips
Dylan Phillips of Yuma has enrolled in the New York Institute of Technology with the goal of studying architecture.
