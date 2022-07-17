Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 111F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 89F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High around 110F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.