Fonseca makes Dean’s List
Alfredo Fonseca of San Luis, Ariz. earned a place form himself on the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for the recently completed fall semester.
Fonseca is enrolled in the game design and development program at RIT.
To earn a place on the Dean’s List, students must have grade point averages of 3.4 or better, while maintaining course loads of at least 12 credit hours, but can have no grades of D, F or incomplete.
Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs.