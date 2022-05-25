Yuma students on
President’s List
The high academic marks they earned have enabled nine Yuma-area residents to earn places on the President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.
To make the honors list, students need to maintain a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while carrying at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Students from the area named to the President’s List are Ryan Hetu, Corey Simpson, Tyler Shafer, Maria Navarro Leon, Jade Macadaeg, Kaden Simonton, Kaitlyn Myers, Jared Boutwell and Katherine Demarcey.
Shaunicy Nichole Thomas
Shaunicy Nichole Thomas of Yuma has earned a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Thomas, who earned a master of science degree from the university’s Office of Graduate Studies, was among 3,523 graduates who received their degrees during the university’s commencement exercises May 13 and 14.