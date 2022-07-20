Alfredo Fonseca
Good grades earned San Luis, Ariz., resident Alfredo Fonseca a place on the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the recently completed spring semester.
To make the list, Fonseca, who is enrolled in the institute’s game design and development program, needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.4, without any grades of D, F or incomplete, and while carrying a course load of at least 12 hours.
Formed in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.