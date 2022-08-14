Troy University honorees
Good grades have earned recognition for two Yumans attending Troy University in Alabama.
Alexander Davis is included on the Chancellor’s List at the university for the recently completed summer semester.
To be named on the list, he needed to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 while carrying a course load of at least 12 semester hours.
Domonique Thompson was named to the Provost’s List at the university, also for the summer semester.
To make the list, Thompson needed to earn a GPA of at least 3.65 while carrying at least 12 hours during the semester.
