UMGC graduates
Seven Yuma-area residents recently received degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Receiving a master’s degree in management was Frederick T. Fell.
Bachelor’s degree recipients and their majors were Ronald J. John Jr., management studies; William Oscar Del Valle Aviles, business administration; Gregory Benjamin Williams, management studies; Leticia Christina Williams, finance, and Cindy Michelle Perez, human resource management.
Enrique Ramirez earned an associate’s degree in general studies.
Mallory Lemmon
Mallory Lemmon has earned a place on the President’s List at Utah Tech University for having achieved academic excellence in the fall 2022 semester.
Lemmon needed to earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.9 while carrying a course load of at least 15 credit hours to earn a place on the list.
