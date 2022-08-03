Dylan Phillips
Dylan Phillips from Yuma has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship at New York Institute of Technology, the highest scholarship awarded to incoming first-year students of the institute.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dylan Phillips
Dylan Phillips from Yuma has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship at New York Institute of Technology, the highest scholarship awarded to incoming first-year students of the institute.
The New York Institute of Technology’s six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines, including computer science, data science, cybersecurity, biology, health professions, medicine, architecture and design, engineering, IT and digital technologies, management, and energy and sustainability.
Yassiel Lazo
Yassiel Lazo of Yuma has earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Park University in Missouri.
Lazo was one of nearly 1,000 graduates from the university in the recently completed spring semester.
Kate Sumner
Kate Sumner of Yuma earned a place on the honor roll at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc., for the recently completed spring semester.
To make the list, she needed to earn a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying a minimum of 14 credit hours.
Sun and clouds mixed. High 107F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.