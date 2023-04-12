Ricardo Avila
San Luis, Ariz., resident Ricardo Avila made the Honor Roll at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, for the recently completed fall semester.
Avila needed a grade point average of at least 3.0 to earn the honor. He is a sophomore majoring in biology.
