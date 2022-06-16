Dr. Nathan Hieb
Dr. Nathan Hieb, a former Yuman and now Board Certified trauma and critical care surgeon, will assume the post of assistant medical director for trauma and assistant medical director for critical care at the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio, in July.
A 2007 graduate of Yuma Catholic High School, Hieb completed his surgical residency at Akron General Hospital and completed his trauma/surgical critical care fellowship at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He also holds a e Cleveland Clinic, Akron General Medical Center and his Trauma/Surgical Critical Care fellowship at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He additionally holds a Physicians Executive Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business, and a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a Doctor of Medicine degree from Creigton University.
Katherine May Compton
Katherine May Compton, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School Business and Barrett Honors College.
The daughter of Brian and Kala Compton of Yuma, she received Bachelor’s degrees in business law and public policy, and is slated to attend George Washington University’s law school in the fall.
She is a graduate of Gila Ridge High School.
Adellae Umphress
Adellae Umphress of Yuma earned a second-place finish in the Optimist International’s Arizona District oratorical competition held recently in Phoenix.
As part of her award, Adellae, a student at Prenda Microschool in Yuma, received a $1,500 college scholarship.
Adellae, the daughter of Trevor and Juliann Umphress, was among 10 middle or high school students from around Arizona who spoke on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” in the statewide competition.
Optimist clubs around Arizona sponsored one or more students in the competition. Adellae’s sponsor was the Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma.
Adellae advanced to the statewide competition by virtue of having won the Sunrise club’s oratorical competition in March.